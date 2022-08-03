Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Aug 03 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Christian Barmore Making Strides Towards a Big Second Season for Patriots

5 Under-the-radar Patriots making an early roster push

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

Jake Bailey excited to be sticking with Pats

10 Things to Watch For As Padded Practices Begin at Patriots Camp

5 takeaways from Patriots initial training camp practices

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

The second-year Patriot is a huge foodie, from traditional Nigerian dishes he grew up with to the wide variety of eats he can walk to from the Boston Seaport.

Aug 03, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Nelson Agholor.PDC
Faith Worrell

If his training camp performance is any indication, Nelson Agholor might be on the verge of a successful second season in New England.

The Patriots wide receiver especially shined on Day 6 of training camp Tuesday, securing a spectacular one-handed grab during 1-on-1s that highlighted the day. It earned him praise from Bill Belichick on Wednesday, with the Patriots head coach discussing how comfortable he looked within the offense.

"It's a big jump. Big jump for him," Belichick said during media availability when asked about Agholor. "He was here all offseason and had a really good offseason. Was productive. He had a really good spring of training. He's come out here. He's consistently made plays -- made plays obviously down the field which is very important, but also in other areas. Very few mental errors. Very few mistakes, so he's looked good."

Football aside, Agholor certainly has looked like he's having fun with teammates and is bringing the right attitude to practice. Patriots.com caught up with the receiver Wednesday for a game of "20 Questions" to help fans learn more about Agholor, the person.

What is your first football memory?

Winning a little league Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. I think I was about 12 years old, played quarterback, and me and some of my really close friends accomplished something special.

Did you have a favorite team growing up?

I never had a favorite team, I just like certain players.

Who were some of those players you idolized as a kid?

LaDainian Tomlinson was my favorite running back, Brett Favre was my favorite quarterback, and receivers -- that's too hard. I like too many guys. Too many receivers. Reggie Wayne when I was in high school and college, Larry Fitz (Fitzgerald), and I would say a really good college receiver I liked was Santana Moss.

Favorite sport other than football?

Basketball.

What was your first impression of Bill Belichick?

I thought he was someone who really had a passion for football. I could tell he lives this, this is his life. That was the first thing I could tell from the jump: he really has a passion and love for the game.

What do you like to do on a day off?

Eat food!

Do you have a favorite restaurant in Boston?

Depends what I'm eating. If I'm eating sushi, I'm going to Zuma. If I want steak I go to Ocean Prime. If I want Italian, I'm really liking Strega (North End). There's so many different places I go to for different vibes and different foods.

What is the best vacation you've ever been on?

I enjoyed the Bahamas with my older brother and one of my childhood role models. We all went out there, and with a good friend of mine. It was a good time. Plus, I hadn't been to the Katsuya -- it's a sushi place in the Bahamas. That was one of two I haven't been to yet in my life. I love sushi.

How about your favorite traditional Nigerian dish?

Jollof Rice. I can't spell it.

What are some of the things that helped you learn to speak English when you moved to the United States?

Just being around friends, you know, kids from school and kids in the neighborhood. I went to a school in one certain area, but we lived in a neighborhood that was a little further, so I actually got a chance to be around a lot of different people. I got a diverse view of the English language so I thought that was pretty cool.

Related Links

I heard you love Pilates. What got you into that?

I thought it was a way to get a competitive edge. There's a pro that I really respected that was a big Pilates guy and I watched his videos throughout college. Then, I said 'You know what, this helped him become stronger and more flexible.' So I just started to do it and I bought multiple reformers ever since, seeing the results you can get.

One of the things Pilates did was it taught me my body, the different little muscles in my body and how to activate certain muscles and different muscles in the core. You can get your core stronger than just your surface level crunches. You have the lower rectus, like the different abdominal muscles down low that you have to strengthen. Then you have the pelvic floor, things like that, that you have to work on.

It sounds like you could teach a Pilates class?

I could.

What gave you the inspiration to start your charity: Our Kids, Our Responsibility?

My childhood. I'm a product of a lot of different people, you know, many family members and friends that poured into me to help me become who I am. So the idea of Our Kids, Our Responsibility is that it takes a village to raise children. Every kid you meet you have a chance to make an impression on them so they become the best version of themselves.

Who was someone that was a mentor for you in that way growing up?

My godmother. Outside of my immediate family -- my mom, my dad -- it was my godmother, Leslie Berlin. I lived with her in high school and every single day she just poured into me and she also taught me how to give. She is a very kind lady that gives with all her heart, and she just had a birthday.

If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

Two people. Larry David and Denzel Washington.

If you're a Larry David fan, that begs a follow up: "Curb Your Enthusiasm" or "Seinfeld?"

That's too hard for me. I'll take Curb, but I love Seinfeld, too. I love those two shows over any show. Reruns and all, I'll watch those forever.

What is your favorite part about living in New England?

I actually live in Boston, in the Seaport. So my favorite part is all the restaurants in the Seaport. I love that I can just walk and eat whatever.

Do you have any hobbies or anything you'd like to get into?

My hobby is eating and cooking food. I don't know how to bake though, even though I have a really big sweet tooth. I want to learn how to play the piano.

What is your signature dish?

That depends, honestly. I love to make Italian sauces. Bolognese with like mushrooms, scallions, a bunch of stuff. I make a really good Bolognese. I really like steak too, I can make all the steaks, bone-in Tomahawk, you know? Different things like that.

Do you have a favorite movie?

I'm really into different actors, that's the thing. Denzel (Washington) is probably my favorite. Also Matthew McConaughey. He's pretty good, too. "Lincoln Lawyer" is really good. I also like Will Smith, too. Those three guys.

What is your spirit animal and why?

I would have to say, from the cat family, I'd say I'm a leopard. The leopard seems like he's just relaxed and he stands on his own. He is not easily swayed. He doesn't look like he huts but he gets his food. I like the leopard.

Best piece of advice you've ever gotten?

You must be so confident that you can be self-critical. Rich Bisaccia (current Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator) said that to me. You must be so confident that you can be self-critical, just like that.

If you didn't play football what would you be doing for a career?

Basketball. Point guard.

What is your favorite part about being a Patriot?

The guys. That was something I think I didn't really embrace until the middle of last year when I realized how amazing the group of guys I get to play with are. Yeah, they love football. They're passionate about it. But they're also pretty amazing dudes, and they're fun. They're like brothers. Caring guys. They're not just teammates, they're like my brothers, so I have a lot of respect for them.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

The Patriots coach is excited for New England Patriots fans to experience one of the greatest events in all of sports.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

The NFL journeyman is having a solid showing at Training Camp in New England. Now get to know him off the field.

news

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

The Celtics legend's impact was felt well beyond basketball and the city of Boston.

news

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Ben Lepper brought the energy when he announced Tyquan Thornton's name at the 2022 NFL Draft. That moment came full circle for the two at training camp Friday.

news

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

Grayson Murphy may only be in kindergarten, but he's a seasoned pro when it comes to getting a players attention at training camp.

news

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

After two long years, New England fans finally were back to take in the sights and sounds of Patriots

news

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

After 13 years in the NFL and two Super Bowls, "Playoff Danny" is hanging up the cleats.

news

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

The Super Bowl LIII champion won't be kicking his feet up during his retirement from the NFL.

news

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

"You can pretty much go anywhere in the world. You'll be able to find a Patriots home somewhere."

news

What we learned from storytime with James White

The New England running back read two books to children at the Patriots Hall of Fame to launch the Read Between the Lines program on Wednesday before taking some questions.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Rookie LB Nate Wieland

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

From undrafted free agent to rising receiver: Jakobi Meyers growing as leader with Patriots

Day 7 blogservations: Tempo slows as offense continues to work

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

5 Under-the-radar Patriots making an early roster push

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots Players Evaluating Practices

Patriots players Christian Barmore, Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger, and more address the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 8/3: "It's fun to have a good group of guys around you"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 8/3: "The competition is definitely up"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Anfernee Jennings 8/3: "Every day I'm out here, I'm grateful"

Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Christian Barmore 8/3: "I'm literally getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Terrance Mitchell 8/3: " We just continue to build that brotherhood"

Patriots defensive back Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

The New England Patriots announced additional Training Camp dates and times.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising