20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

I heard you love Pilates. What got you into that?

I thought it was a way to get a competitive edge. There's a pro that I really respected that was a big Pilates guy and I watched his videos throughout college. Then, I said 'You know what, this helped him become stronger and more flexible.' So I just started to do it and I bought multiple reformers ever since, seeing the results you can get.

One of the things Pilates did was it taught me my body, the different little muscles in my body and how to activate certain muscles and different muscles in the core. You can get your core stronger than just your surface level crunches. You have the lower rectus, like the different abdominal muscles down low that you have to strengthen. Then you have the pelvic floor, things like that, that you have to work on.

It sounds like you could teach a Pilates class?

I could.

What gave you the inspiration to start your charity: Our Kids, Our Responsibility?

My childhood. I'm a product of a lot of different people, you know, many family members and friends that poured into me to help me become who I am. So the idea of Our Kids, Our Responsibility is that it takes a village to raise children. Every kid you meet you have a chance to make an impression on them so they become the best version of themselves.

Who was someone that was a mentor for you in that way growing up?

My godmother. Outside of my immediate family -- my mom, my dad -- it was my godmother, Leslie Berlin. I lived with her in high school and every single day she just poured into me and she also taught me how to give. She is a very kind lady that gives with all her heart, and she just had a birthday.

If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

Two people. Larry David and Denzel Washington.

If you're a Larry David fan, that begs a follow up: "Curb Your Enthusiasm" or "Seinfeld?"