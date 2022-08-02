20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Terrance Mitchell is fitting in nicely with the Patriots secondary so far in training camp.
From consistently being the first one out to practice and taking reps with the top cornerback group each day, the 30-year-old seemingly has earned his keep, impressing on the outside opposite Jalen Mills. It's still early, but we've seen him offer good coverage, pull down interceptions, and break up a few passes. His media availabilities have indicated a great sense of humor, and he seems thrilled to be a Patriot.
Mitchell is entering his ninth year in the NFL, but of course, the vet is new to New England after signing with the team in mid-March. We asked him 20 questions after practice Tuesday to help fans get acquainted with him.
What was your first impression of Bill Belichick?
He's the G.O.A.T.
What is the first memory you have of playing football?
Doing some hitting drills. I always played up but I remember having to go against one of the hardest hitters and hurt my back.
What was your favorite team growing up?
Oakland Raiders.
Who was a player you idolized as a kid?
Charles Woodson.
Other than football, what is your favorite sport?
Basketball.
Favorite NFL city to play a road game in?
Probably New England.
What Patriots teammate are you closest with?
Oh, I love them all. They're my homies.
What is your favorite pregame food?
Pretzels.
Who makes the best french fries?
I have to go with McDonalds, then Wingstop.
What is your favorite part about being on the east coast?
Having the four seasons.
What do you like to do on a day off?
Watch movies and chill.
Any hobbies?
I like playing video games and watching movies.
Favorite show? Favorite movie?
Favorite show? Shoot, right now I like that "Power" series. And for movies, I like "Paid In Full."
Who is your favorite musical artist?
Mac Dre.
What song always pumps you up before a game?
"Intro" by DB Tha General
If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?
Jesus.
What is the best vacation you've ever been on?
Rome, Italy.
If you didn't play football, what would you be doing for a career?
I'd be an NBA point guard.
What is the best piece of advice someone has ever given you?
My dad, 80-20. Life is 80% mental and 20% physical.
What is your favorite part about being a Patriot so far?
Just the team camaraderie and the will to win.