Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Receiver Kendrick Bourne made his way over to sign an autograph, and after FaceTiming with Mac Jones the day he found out he was flying to Vegas on behalf of the Patriots, Lepper finally got to meet the quarterback in person on the practice field.

He also got to reunite with defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who was alongside him on stage when he announced Thornton's name.

The rookie will have that moment forever ingrained in his memory, adding another layer of emotion to everything. So will Lepper.

"I'm not going to forget it either," Lepper said.