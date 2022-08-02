Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

*Tyquan Thornton continues to make daily progress in camp. While most of his production has come in one-on-one drills, his ball skills are consistently evident. On Tuesday he made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch while dealing with solid coverage from Jalen Mills. Thornton veered toward the sideline despite the fact that the ball was headed more toward the inside as he tracked it over his shoulder. At the last second he snared the ball over his opposite shoulder and he tracked it from the other side, making the catch look easy.

*One other thing to keep in mind with Thornton is his consistent work as a gunner with Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel. One of the knocks on Thornton coming out of Baylor was his inability to deal with press coverage at the line, so the special teams work figures to help him greatly in that regard. Obviously as the potential fifth receiver, he also would need to fill roles in the kicking game in order to justify his game day roster spot.

*The special teams periods focused on the punt team with Thornton and fellow wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey taking some reps as gunners. Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, J.J. Taylor and Hawkins handled the punts while Jabrill Peppers also joined the group but didn't take any reps.

*There was an interesting wrinkle along the offensive line as Arlington Hambright rotated in a right guard with Mike Onwenu. Typically Onwenu opened each period and left after about five snaps, allowing Hambright to join the group that included Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn. James Ferentz also spelled Andrews periodically throughout the day as the captain continues to work his way back to a full workload following offseason shoulder surgery.

*The offensive linemen fared better in their one-on-one work on Tuesday with Trent Brown dominating his opponents routinely while Cole Strange improved from his first go round, handling Daniel Ekuale effectively. Josh Uche got the better of Isaiah Wynn, though, using his speed to cause problems off the edge. Perhaps Uche is ticketed for a sub rusher role in 2022, and if he can consistently get the edge as he has in drills he could be quite effective.

*Robert Kraft was on the practice field early and spent time chatting with Jake Bailey, who recently signed a contract extension to remain in New England.

*The biggest cheer of the day from the crowd came on a play that ultimately didn't really finish the way the coaches would have liked. During an 11-on-11 rep, Ja'Whaun Bentley raced around the left side and would have easily gotten to Jones in a live situation. But as Bentley pulled up to avoid contact, Jones ran around the right side and found daylight on the sideline as the crowd cheered his every stride.

*Zappe continues to impress with his arm, showing excellent zip on his throws to the sidelines. He also found Nixon on a nice seam route behind the defense during 11-on-11 work.

*Nick Folk wrapped up practice by hitting all six of field goals with Bailey holding and Joe Cardona handling the snapping. Tristan Vizcaino worked with Mack Wilson and Mac Jones at the other end while simulating his kicks.

*Agholor, Mac Jones, Henry Anderson, Devin Asiasi, Jonathan Jones, Peppers, Adrian Phillips, Jahlani Tavai and Cardona took some time to speak with the media after practice.