Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Aug 02 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

Jake Bailey excited to be sticking with Pats

10 Things to Watch For As Padded Practices Begin at Patriots Camp

5 takeaways from Patriots initial training camp practices

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Photos: Day 4 of Patriots Training Camp

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Nelson Agholor looks more comfortable in his second season in New England.

Aug 02, 2022 at 05:19 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).
Photo by Faith Worrell
Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).

Through the first week of training camp the offense could best be described as a work in progress. But as Mac Jones and his teammates continue working to find some consistency, that doesn't mean there haven't been any areas to be excited about.

Nelson Agholor would qualify as one player who fits into that category. After an inconsistent first season in Foxborough, Agholor looks much more comfortable on the field, even as the offense is transitioning to a different scheme.

"We're still working to get better and working hard," Agholor said after practice. "As players we just have to go out there and make plays. I think I got comfortable with the system and it has put me in a position to play a little faster. My job is to run the routes that are called to the best of my ability."

Jones and Agholor have enjoyed some solid moments during camp and certainly on Tuesday. The two connected on a couple of deeps balls, one early in one-on-one drills and the other in a 7-on-7 period. Perhaps the most impressive, though, came late in practice during 11-on-11 red zone action to close things out.

Jones and the offense had struggled for most of the first seven plays, but on the final snap he fired a perfect pass into traffic to Agholor as he flew across the back line of the end zone for the touchdown. That play elicited a huge celebration among Agholor and his receiver teammates.

"That play was all about Mac," Agholor said. "Mac did a good job of giving me an opportunity to make the play. It was a great throw by him over two guys' heads and all I had to do was catch it."

Agholor also turned in a ridiculous one-handed catch in a one-on-one rep against Joejuan Williams. Williams had great coverage on the play and appeared poised to prevent the completion, but Agholor reached with one hand, snared the pass and then paused for a second before racing to the end zone and finishing the touchdown with a leaping finger roll. It may have been just a one-on-one rep, but it was among the best plays of camp thus far.

While the final play of the red zone work allowed the offense to feel good about itself, it came at the end of an uneven stretch. Jones opened the period with a short dump-off to Damien Harris, then was forced to scramble before throwing incomplete to Harris. Another short incompletion to Harris followed, and Jones again pulled the ball down and tried to scramble up the middle.

So, in four red zone snaps Jones was forced improvise three times and dumped one off on the fourth. A Ty Montgomery run netted nothing on the fifth snap, before finally Jones hit Tre Nixon on a quick out that may have resulted in a touchdown before the beautiful throw to Agholor that closed it.

Related Links

"There will be better days ahead, we're at the start of this thing. We got to get it going," Jones said. "We have to keep stacking these days together and get a little time here and see where we're at." Jones also called "losing" to the defense each day a "shot in the heart."

Bailey Zappe then took the reins to end the practice and enjoyed some success. He found Devin Asiasi for positive yards to start, then hit Nixon and Kevin Harris on quick throws to the outside that likely would have resulted in touchdowns. Even his final snap, which resulted in a throwaway, came with the rookie calmly escaping the pocket before realizing he had no option as he tossed it safely out of bounds.

Beyond Agholor's impressive start to camp, here are one man's observations from Day 6 of Training Camp.

*No changes to the attendance on Tuesday as James White (PUP), Chasen Hines (NFI), Andrew Stueber (NFI) and Bran Hoyer remain out. Deatrich Wise again was late appearing on the field but eventually was seen in full uniform during the bulk of practice.

*The Patriots also featured two new players on defense as safeties Brad Hawkins and Jalen Elliott wore Nos. 35 and 36, respectively. Hawkins played collegiately at Michigan but went undrafted before signing with Atlanta and being released in July. Elliott played at Notre Dame and went undrafted in 2020 before spending the last two seasons in Detroit, mostly on the Lions practice squad. Hawkins delivered a nice hit in the running game, knocking Kevin Harris sideways while generating some excitement from his teammates.

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (51) gets by defensive back Joejuan Williams (33) during Training Camp.
Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (51) gets by defensive back Joejuan Williams (33) during Training Camp.

*Tyquan Thornton continues to make daily progress in camp. While most of his production has come in one-on-one drills, his ball skills are consistently evident. On Tuesday he made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch while dealing with solid coverage from Jalen Mills. Thornton veered toward the sideline despite the fact that the ball was headed more toward the inside as he tracked it over his shoulder. At the last second he snared the ball over his opposite shoulder and he tracked it from the other side, making the catch look easy.

*One other thing to keep in mind with Thornton is his consistent work as a gunner with Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel. One of the knocks on Thornton coming out of Baylor was his inability to deal with press coverage at the line, so the special teams work figures to help him greatly in that regard. Obviously as the potential fifth receiver, he also would need to fill roles in the kicking game in order to justify his game day roster spot.

*The special teams periods focused on the punt team with Thornton and fellow wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey taking some reps as gunners. Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, J.J. Taylor and Hawkins handled the punts while Jabrill Peppers also joined the group but didn't take any reps.

*There was an interesting wrinkle along the offensive line as Arlington Hambright rotated in a right guard with Mike Onwenu. Typically Onwenu opened each period and left after about five snaps, allowing Hambright to join the group that included Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn. James Ferentz also spelled Andrews periodically throughout the day as the captain continues to work his way back to a full workload following offseason shoulder surgery.

*The offensive linemen fared better in their one-on-one work on Tuesday with Trent Brown dominating his opponents routinely while Cole Strange improved from his first go round, handling Daniel Ekuale effectively. Josh Uche got the better of Isaiah Wynn, though, using his speed to cause problems off the edge. Perhaps Uche is ticketed for a sub rusher role in 2022, and if he can consistently get the edge as he has in drills he could be quite effective.

*Robert Kraft was on the practice field early and spent time chatting with Jake Bailey, who recently signed a contract extension to remain in New England.

*The biggest cheer of the day from the crowd came on a play that ultimately didn't really finish the way the coaches would have liked. During an 11-on-11 rep, Ja'Whaun Bentley raced around the left side and would have easily gotten to Jones in a live situation. But as Bentley pulled up to avoid contact, Jones ran around the right side and found daylight on the sideline as the crowd cheered his every stride.

*Zappe continues to impress with his arm, showing excellent zip on his throws to the sidelines. He also found Nixon on a nice seam route behind the defense during 11-on-11 work.

*Nick Folk wrapped up practice by hitting all six of field goals with Bailey holding and Joe Cardona handling the snapping. Tristan Vizcaino worked with Mack Wilson and Mac Jones at the other end while simulating his kicks.

*Agholor, Mac Jones, Henry Anderson, Devin Asiasi, Jonathan Jones, Peppers, Adrian Phillips, Jahlani Tavai and Cardona took some time to speak with the media after practice.

*The Patriots will be back at it at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday with gates set to open at 8 a.m. in Foxborough. The practice is once again open to the public. As always, please check with Patriots.com for the latest updates to the practice schedule.

Related Content

news

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is excited to learn more about his new corps.

news

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

With Brian Hoyer missing from practice, rookie QB Bailey Zappe is trying to take advantage of the extra reps he's receiving.

news

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

Despite another strong day for the defense, Jonnu Smith made his share of plays on Friday.

news

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

After watching the receivers energize the crowd on Day 1, it was the secondary's turn to celebrate on Thursday.

news

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

Thanks to some infectious energy from the receivers, Day 1 of training camp featured plenty of juice.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Mac Jones and Tre Nixon highlighted a day full of deep passing at Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

The Patriots welcomed back Isaiah Wynn as they opened minicamp in Foxborough.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

The Patriots held a shorter practice on Tuesday but were still able to get in some work on both sides of the ball.

news

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

The Patriots hit the field in front of the media for the first time in 2022 but who will be calling plays remains a mystery.

news

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

After missing 3 straight days, Cam Newton was back under center for the Patriots.

news

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

For the third straight day Mac Jones took all the first-team reps and for the first time he took advantage of the situation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

Patriots Sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Day 2 in Pads

Patriots players including Nelson Agholor, Jabrill Peppers, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 8/2: "It puts a fire in me that's never going to die"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Henry Anderson 8/2: "Just focusing on what I am doing right now"

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Devin Asiasi 8/2: "I guess the confidence comes from the work that I put in"

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising