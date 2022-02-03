2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

"Make a play like that, an impact play, in the Super Bowl to where that changed everything you know, that particular play," said Law of his interception. "We always had a chance, we always had hope within ourselves but now that really cemented like we about to win this thing, you know what I mean?

"Mike Vrabel, he made Kurt throw an errant throw and it was coming and I'm like, 'Man, you gotta be kidding me.' I'm sitting there really thinking in that split second if I drop this…I'm gonna catch this like I'm catching a baby out of the air."

Another St. Louis turnover would lead to a second Patriots touchdown, extending the lead to 14-3 at halftime and New England would continue to stymie the Rams offense into the third quarter, taking on another field goal.

"I don't remember what it was, but we were up by like at least 10 points at one point, and you're winning the game and you're thinking to yourself, you're looking at the scoreboard, like, "Wait a second, are we gonna win a Super Bowl here?" said Jermaine Wiggins. "I couldn't even comprehend or understand what that meant to be like a Super Bowl champ."

The Patriots held their 17-3 lead into the fourth quarter but the Rams' offense suddenly found their stride, scoring after a 12-play drive, then needing just three plays two drives later to score again and tie the game up at 17.

With 1:21 left in the game, Tom Brady took the field and put together a drive that would add to his growing legend. Despite being his first year as a starter, Brady showed the kind of confidence and poise that rubbed off on his teammates.