2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

It was the kind of team victory that came to define the 2001 Patriots, with the back-up quarterback and special teams leading the way.

"That that was such an incredibly talented and dominant by the end of that season defense that we were playing with," said linebacker and special teamer Matt Chatham. "As well as the special teams group, I mean, we can't overlook that part. We sort of procured multiple scores in that Steelers game, and that was a big part of why we advanced as well.

"You look at the Steelers group and they could have been a dynasty themselves. That was the high flying team of that AFC group. And if they slide past us, who knows what they do and who knows what their arc is after the season."

"You could see then looking back, there were a couple of regular season games in which Special Teams played a huge role in that, of course, the championship game with Pittsburgh with two special teams scores," said ESPN's Chris Berman.