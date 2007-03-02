Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

2007 free-agency period; 488 free agents

Mar 02, 2007 at 01:00 AM

NEW YORK (March 2, 2007) -- The National Football League announced that 448 players are free agents who now can negotiate with all 32 clubs.

The free agents include six players who this year were designated by their clubs as non-exclusive "franchise" players. A franchise player is a special category for restricted and unrestricted free agents. The deadline for making these designations for 2007 was Feb. 22.

2007 FRANCHISE PLAYER DESIGNATIONS
Player Position Club
Lance Briggs LB Chicago
Josh Brown K Seattle
Dwight Freeney* DE Indianapolis
Charles Grant DE New Orleans
Cory Redding DT Detroit
Asante Samuel CB New England
Justin Smith DE Cincinnati
* Exclusive franchise player

There are two types of franchise players. Clubs retain exclusive negotiating rights to an "exclusive" franchise player by committing to a minimum offer of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position as of the end of the restricted free agent signing period on April 20, or a 20 percent increase over his 2006 salary, or the average of the top five salaries at his position as of the end of last season -- whichever of the three is greater. Other clubs cannot negotiate with exclusive franchise players. The Indianapolis Colts named defensive end Dwight Freeney as an exclusive franchise player this year.

The second type of franchise player is offered a minimum of the average of the top five salaries at his position in the 2006 season, or a 20 percent salary increase, whichever is greater. This type of franchise player may negotiate with other clubs. His original club may match the offer and retain the player, or receive two first-round draft choices as compensation if the original club elects not to match.

Each club is permitted one franchise designation in any year of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. If a franchise player signs a multiyear contract with his current club between Feb. 22 and July 16, the club retains its franchise player designation for the following league year. After July 16, any contract signed by a franchise player can only be for one year.

Also, a club may designate a transition player in lieu of a franchise player in any year when the franchise designation is available. A transition player designation gives the club a first-refusal right to match an offer sheet given to the player by another club. To designate a transition player, the club must offer a minimum of the average of the top 10 salaries of 2006 at the player's position, or a 20 percent salary increase, whichever is greater. No transition players were named for 2007.

In the event a player retires, suffers a career-ending injury or is otherwise unavailable due to non-football circumstances, a club has the right to designate another franchise or transition player.

A club may withdraw a franchise or transition designation at any time. The player becomes an unrestricted free agent when that withdrawal occurs, and the team can use one of the designations on another player at the appropriate time.

Unrestricted veteran free agents are players who have completed four or more accrued seasons of service and whose contracts have expired. They are free to sign with any club through July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later). On July 23, their exclusive rights will revert to their original club if that club made a June 1 tender to these players. Teams will have until the Tuesday after the 10th week of the season (Nov. 13) to sign their unrestricted veteran free agents to whom a tender was made on June 1. If the player does not sign by Nov. 13, he must continue to sit out the remainder of the season. If a June 1 tender is not made to an unrestricted free agent, he continues to be free to sign with any club.

Restricted free agents are players who have completed three accrued seasons of service and whose contracts have expired. They have received qualifying offers from their old clubs and are free to negotiate with any club until April 20, at which time their rights revert to their original club. If a player accepts an offer from a new club, the old club will have the right to match the offer and retain the player. If the old club elects not to match the offer, it may receive draft-choice compensation depending on the level of the qualifying offer made to the player.

The signing period for unrestricted free agents began March 2 and concludes on July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later). The signing period for restricted free agents also began March 2 but concludes on April 20.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/10

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Houston Texans Postgame Quotes 10/10

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/10: "It felt great to get back out there with my team"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/10: "We came together as a team"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
