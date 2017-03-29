2017 Prospect Highlights: Quarterbacks

Put your scouting cap on and watch highlight videos of the top quarterback prospects entering the 2017 NFL Draft.
'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony
NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest
Despite the presence of talented veterans, the Patriots struggles have been similar to the teams rebuilding with rookie quarterbacks.
Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases
A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown
A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 3 versus New Orleans.
Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman
Julian Edelman checked in prior to being honored at halftime of Sunday's Patriots-Saints game.
Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.
Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper
By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life
Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.
NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far
The offense has struggled to put points on the board in the red zone early in the season.
Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?
Patriots fans want to know how the offense can reach a new level with Mac Jones and are expressing their concerns about some areas of the team that haven't quite lived up to expectations yet.
Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around
A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 2 visit to the New York Jets.
Inactive Analysis: Kyle Van Noy out, but Jonnu Smith in
A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 2.
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23
Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
