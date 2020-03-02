2020 Patriots Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Shelton re-signed with the Patriots on a modest one-year deal last season and grew into significant role as a run stopping nose tackle in the middle of the defense. He played 49.3 percent of the defensive snaps and would cost more than the one-year, $1.03 million he made in 2019, especially after switching to Drew Rosenhaus as his agent. Still just 26, Shelton's progress in 2019 might make him the best option on the free agent market with a manageable multi-year deal.