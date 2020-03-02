Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 18 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 22 - 12:55 AM

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

2020 Patriots Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Mar 02, 2020 at 05:16 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20200302-DL-FREEAGENCYGeneral-PDC

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 18, and with it, the advent of 2020's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today we analyze the defensive line.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Adam Butler (RFA)

Related Links

Danny Shelton (UFA)

OTHER NOTABLE FREE AGENTS

Michael Brockers (LA Rams), A'Shawn Robinson (Detroit Lions), DJ Reader (Houston Texans), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Arik Armstead (San Francisco 49ers)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Butler, Shelton, Brockers, Reader, Michael Pierce (Baltimore Ravens)

ANALYSIS

As a restricted free agent, a decision at what level to tender Butler will be the first order of business. Butler made strides in his third season, showing early down versatility after being used primarily as a designated pass rusher, a role he settled back into later in the year. He played 46.8 percent of the defensive snaps in 2019, a career high.

Butler was undrafted so an original round tender ($2.144 million projected) would net no compensation if another team were to sign him to an offer sheet. Tendering him as a first rounder ($4.667 million projected) or second rounder ($3.278 million) would protect the Patriots if Butler jumped to another team, but those are high prices for a team without much cap space.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler

Shelton re-signed with the Patriots on a modest one-year deal last season and grew into significant role as a run stopping nose tackle in the middle of the defense. He played 49.3 percent of the defensive snaps and would cost more than the one-year, $1.03 million he made in 2019, especially after switching to Drew Rosenhaus as his agent. Still just 26, Shelton's progress in 2019 might make him the best option on the free agent market with a manageable multi-year deal.

Lawrence Guy is the only sure thing up front but enters the last year of his deal, while John Simon evolved in a specialty defensive end role that could be adjusted in 2020. Dietrich Wise is under contract as well, but often seemed miscast in the scheme. There are plenty of good fits in free agency, but all would require significant investment though it's a significant long-term need.

Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader
AP Photo/Michael Wyke
Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader

DJ Reader is just 25 and would make sense as a long-term investment since a nose tackle is a big part of the Patriots defense. Michael Pierce of the Ravens is two years older but would be another good fit, while Michael Brockers isn't a nose tackle but has the kind of size that would couple well with Guy.

The Patriots lacked defensive line depth in 2019 and it cost them against heavy running teams. Setting the foundation for the future of defensive front seven seems critical this offseason.

Related Content

news

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

It will be another critical offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on their 2021 playoff campaign.
news

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Pro Football Focus wraps up the 2021 season with their top 101 players and the Patriots are well-represented.
news

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

With several losses to the coaching staff, Bill Belichick may need to take on a more active role on offense.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Patriots fans are wondering how the coaching staff will come together and how to best use the team's assets this offseason.
news

Mac Jones Super Bowl radio row roundup

The Patriots rookie made the media rounds before the Super Bowl, giving insight into his rookie season and expectations for 2022.
news

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Richard Seymour finally got the call from Canton to enter the Hall of Fame, where he'll join an awaiting collection of Patriot legends.
news

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

A Patriots defensive coach and player review the disappointing end of the 2021 season and discuss where things are headed this fall.
news

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

What kind of improvement can Patriots fans expect from a second-year quarterback like Mac Jones?
news

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

In this week's mailbag, fans are wondering about the status of the coaching staff and personnel departments, as well as a few other miscellaneous football topics.
news

Cooper Kupp shares story with former college teammate Kendrick Bourne

The NFL's leading receiver and soon-to-be Super Bowl participant shared a story of some advice he gave to former college teammate Kendrick Bourne.
news

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

As we prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl, it's time to offer some predictions for the league's awards.
news

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Some of the Patriots stars made some big plays at the NFL's Pro Bowl.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mailbag: Drafting a Dynamic Receiver and Other Offseason Burning Questions

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on what the Patriots priorities are this offseason, including which positions should be addressed in the draft.

Who Tweeted That with Matthew Slater

Twitterless Matthew Slater reads tweets and tries to guess which teammate it is.

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising