'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh wrapped up the first day at the end of the night and told reporters that Gonzalez had been on the team's radar for some time. "This is a true junior but a player that we've certainly been on here for the last year," said Groh. "Younger player but certainly a guy that we spent a lot of time watching with the eye of him possibly coming out early. To be able to pick up Christian and an extra fourth-round pick, I feel encouraged by Day One."

Groh said there was some surprise that Gonzalez lasted as long as he did, but they trusted their board and were happy to find the promising prospect still waiting for them after they traded back three spots.

"[We had a] positive interaction in Indianapolis [at the Scouting Combine], had him in for a Top 30 visit, it's great to have one of those guys in the building," continued Groh. "We have so many people in the organization that are then able to get a feel for that player. Christian's got hopefully a little bit of a comfort level here and knows the support structure that will be here for him."

With 11 picks still remaining, the draft has just begun and the Patriots have plenty of ammo to add even more impact players. Groh said the front office would spend the next day formulating a plan for rounds two through seven.