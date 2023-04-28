Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show Fri Apr 28 | 12:00 AM - 07:00 PM

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez pays homage to Colombian roots after being selected by Patriots

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez with No. 17 pick in 2023 draft

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

Cole Strange's Journey to the 2022 Patriots NFL Draft

Unfiltered Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots draft fits, targets and needs

Josh Uche Journey to The 2020 Patriots NFL Draft

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's Final Patriots Mock Draft: the Pats Make a Surprising Trade for a Top Defensive Prospect

NFL Notes: Patriots would do well to hold their cards

Sebastian Vollmer Draft Story

Top Late-Round Sleepers for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

Breaking down Patriots mock draft trends

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

The Patriots fill a big need with a talented cornerback with shutdown potential.

Apr 28, 2023 at 01:20 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon.
NFL Photo by Aaron Doster
Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon.

The Patriots made a big splash on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, trading down once but still drafting arguably the top cornerback of the class, Oregon's Christian Gonzalez. Despite solid depth in their secondary, there was a need for an elite outside corner to match up with the game's biggest and best receivers and Gonzalez has that kind of potential.

"Just somebody that's versatile, fast, long, tall that can move around," said Gonzalez, describing himself to reporters following his selection. "Somebody that loves to learn. Just wants to learn all the nuances of the defense and how they all build together."

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

View photos of Patriots first round pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez in action at Oregon.

20230427AD_DOS11887
1 / 10
NFL Photo by Aaron Doster
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez tracks a California ballcarrier during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
2 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez tracks a California ballcarrier during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

AP Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0).
3 / 10

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0).

AP Photo by Amanda Loman
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0).
4 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0).

AP Photo by Young Kwak
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0).
5 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0).

AP Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) leaves the field after the Ducks' win over Eastern Washington an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
6 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) leaves the field after the Ducks' win over Eastern Washington an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

AP Photo by Andy Nelson
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) avoids a block by California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
7 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) avoids a block by California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

AP Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
8 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

AP Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) checks on defensive calls against Eastern Washington during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
9 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) checks on defensive calls against Eastern Washington during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

AP Photo by Andy Nelson
Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon.
10 / 10

Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon.

NFL Photo by Aaron Doster
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Still just 20 years old, Gonzalez has all the tools he'll need to jump into the Patriots gameplan defense, with new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who spent the last two seasons at Oregon with Gonzalez, providing additional insight into the player.

The Patriots have missed outstanding outside corners like Stephon Gilmore in recent seasons, a shutdown man cover corner was long a feature of successful Patriots defenses and one that has been hard to come by in recent seasons. Gonzalez acknowledged he was aware of the history of talented corners in New England.

"Definitely I know about it," Gonzalez said of players to come before him like Gilmore. "Like I said, I'm just excited to be able to get in there and play. Having great cornerbacks come out of that system. But yeah definitely watched Stephon Gilmore. He's a great player. I want to follow in the footsteps of him."

The first-rounder is an excellent athlete, a smooth defensive back that never looks rattled or off balance. While he'll have some work in the weight room to do, his exciting potential is intriguing and the excitement from fans and pundits was palpable.

Meanwhile, the new rookie was still trying to grasp that he was just drafted into the NFL.

"Definitely it's been a dream since I was five, six years old when I started playing football," said Gonzalez. "It's kind of surreal. It's hit, but I don't think it's truly hit. Maybe when I lay down in bed and just breathe again. I'm very excited. I don't have a lot of other words. It's just so much excitement that the day finally came, and the phone rang."

Related Links

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh wrapped up the first day at the end of the night and told reporters that Gonzalez had been on the team's radar for some time. "This is a true junior but a player that we've certainly been on here for the last year," said Groh. "Younger player but certainly a guy that we spent a lot of time watching with the eye of him possibly coming out early. To be able to pick up Christian and an extra fourth-round pick, I feel encouraged by Day One."

Groh said there was some surprise that Gonzalez lasted as long as he did, but they trusted their board and were happy to find the promising prospect still waiting for them after they traded back three spots.

"[We had a] positive interaction in Indianapolis [at the Scouting Combine], had him in for a Top 30 visit, it's great to have one of those guys in the building," continued Groh. "We have so many people in the organization that are then able to get a feel for that player. Christian's got hopefully a little bit of a comfort level here and knows the support structure that will be here for him."

With 11 picks still remaining, the draft has just begun and the Patriots have plenty of ammo to add even more impact players. Groh said the front office would spend the next day formulating a plan for rounds two through seven.

"We'll have lots of names and different scenarios running through my mind, hopefully, most importantly kiss my kids good morning," said Groh. "Then head back in early, start looking at some guys, starting looking at some comparisons, looking at the teams ahead of us, difference scenarios. Moving up, moving back. Moving up was in play today, we ended up moving back. We're always very flexible and try to do what's best for the football team and put together the best team possible."

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/27

Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

news

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

After trading down to No. 17, Bill Belichick was still able to find his man in Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez.

news

Transcript: Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27

New England Patriots first round draft pick Christian Gonzalez addresses the media, Thursday, April 27.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

New England adds a versatile and athletic defensive back to their secondary in the first round of the 2023 draft.

news

Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold 12 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.

news

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Dussault's Big Board 2023: Top 50 Patriots Fits

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft prospects that Mike Dussault sees as the best fits for the Patriots.

news

Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

After months of preparation, here is a Patriots-specific top 50 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

The writers of Patriots.com weigh in on their hopes and expectations for the Pats in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Lazar's Final Patriots Mock Draft: the Pats Make a Surprising Trade for a Top Defensive Prospect

The Patriots make a splash to move up for one of the best defensive players in the draft.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/27

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Transcript: Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Groh Press Conference 4/27: "Excited to add Christian Gonzalez to the team"

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh addresses the media on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Highlights from the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Party

Check out the highlights from the Patriots Draft Party during Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their analysis of the Patriots selection of Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Christian Gonzalez, cornerback from Oregon addresses the media on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Jeremiah: Patriots are getting a Top 10 caliber player

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reacts to the Patriots selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Lance Zierlein, Bucky Brooks compares Christian Gonzalez to Stephon Gilmore

NFL Network's Lance Zierlein, Bucky Brooks compares Christian Gonzalez to Stephon Gilmore on 'NFL Draft Center'.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising