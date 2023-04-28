Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

The 6-1, 197-pound Gonzalez gives the secondary some length and athleticism on the outside, something the unit was lacking a year ago with the Jones boys – Jonathan, Marcus and Jack – as well as Jalen Mills. Gonzalez is a physical corner with solid ball skills who has the ability to play press man and in a variety of schemes. He has the potential to match up with some of the talented receivers the Patriots will face in the division like Buffalo's Stephon Diggs, who has tortured the Patriots repeatedly in recent seasons.

It was a bit of a surprising development that Gonzalez was available, and Belichick probably has Detroit to thank. The Lions seemed to be in desperate need of help on defense, particularly at corner, but traded down from No. 6 to 12, then passed on Gonzalez to select Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions already have a talented backfield with DeAndre Swift as well as free agent addition David Montgomery, yet still overlooked Gonzalez and went with Gibbs.

That allowed the Patriots the opportunity to grab Gonzalez, and Belichick clearly felt comfortable enough to roll the dice, likely believing one of a group of his coveted players would be there for the taking. Things got a little dicey when Washington was up at 16 and targeted a corner but went with Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes, leaving Gonzalez for the Patriots again.