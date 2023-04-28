Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Nation has reason to be excited on Friday, but that excitement extends beyond just the fans.

New England drafted Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon with the No. 17 overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite trading pick No. 14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers to move down a few spots and acquire pick No. 120, the Patriots still got their guy -- who happens to be regarded as the best cornerback in his class.