Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

Inside the Draft Room: Round One

Breaking down Christian Gonzalez's college highlights | 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

Highlights from the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Party

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez pays homage to Colombian roots after being selected by Patriots

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez with No. 17 pick in 2023 draft

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

Cole Strange's Journey to the 2022 Patriots NFL Draft

Unfiltered Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots draft fits, targets and needs

Josh Uche Journey to The 2020 Patriots NFL Draft

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

New England chose one of the top cornerbacks in the class. His new teammates can't wait to get to work.

Apr 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Christian Gonzalez
via NFL / Aaron Doster

Patriots Nation has reason to be excited on Friday, but that excitement extends beyond just the fans.

New England drafted Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon with the No. 17 overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite trading pick No. 14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers to move down a few spots and acquire pick No. 120, the Patriots still got their guy -- who happens to be regarded as the best cornerback in his class.

Gonzalez will bring impressive length, athleticism, and physicality to New England's secondary at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds. With the team's reputation for developing corners, he fills a need against all the star-studded cast of receivers in the AFC East. From what it appears on Twitter, his new veteran teammates on defense can't wait to get to work.

With the Ducks, the star corner wore No. 0, which the NFL recently approved as a new jersey number for this season.

At the time, the thought of wearing the donut intrigued rising sophomore corner Jack Jones, which he expressed on Twitter. However, it looks like he's going to hold tight at No. 13 to save it for the rookie.

Importantly, the selection of Gonzalez received a stamp of approval from a newly retired Devin McCourty.

