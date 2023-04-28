Official website of the New England Patriots

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez pays homage to Colombian roots after being selected by Patriots

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez with No. 17 pick in 2023 draft

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

Cole Strange's Journey to the 2022 Patriots NFL Draft

Unfiltered Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots draft fits, targets and needs

Josh Uche Journey to The 2020 Patriots NFL Draft

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's Final Patriots Mock Draft: the Pats Make a Surprising Trade for a Top Defensive Prospect

NFL Notes: Patriots would do well to hold their cards

Sebastian Vollmer Draft Story

Top Late-Round Sleepers for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

Breaking down Patriots mock draft trends

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

New England adds a versatile and athletic defensive back to their secondary in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0).
NFL Photo by Aaron Doster
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0).

The Patriots kicked off their 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick. Gonzalez was the consensus number one on both my and Evan Lazar's big boards, as he's one of the best corners in the class, a versatile and athletic player who can play any style of coverage and is an excellent fit for the Patriots.

Gonzalez fills an immediate need as an outside corner and enters a room with good depth, including two rookies from last year, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones. Gonzalez is unique with his size and ability to play multiple coverages.

The Pats started the night off by trading down from the 14th overall pick to the 17th pick while also picking up a fourth-round pick (120) from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move gives the team four fourth-round picks to play with in the next two days. They were fortunate to still get Gonzalez who should provide an immediate boost.

From NFL.com: Explosive outside cornerback possessing a rare blend of physical and athletic traits. Gonzalez plays with fluid hips and blazing top-end speed, which should help him match against top-end targets in the future. He can rough up the release or use mirror-and-match footwork from press-man coverage and he has all the tools to become a highly capable route shadow. His technique will get away from him at times and he doesn't play with the level of instincts or ball skills that should make heavy ball production automatic. His testing numbers could send his draft stock skyrocketing, but the ingredients are already present to become a feared CB1 if he plays to his gifts.

From Dane Brugler/The Athletic: Overall, Gonzalez needs continued work in zone coverage, but he offers strong man-cover talent with speed, fluid movements and body length to blanket outside receivers. With his high-end traits (similar to Jeff Okudah) and trust in his talent, he has the skill set of a future Pro Bowler.

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

View photos of Patriots first round pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez in action at Oregon.

20230427AD_DOS11887
1 / 10
NFL Photo by Aaron Doster
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez tracks a California ballcarrier during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
2 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez tracks a California ballcarrier during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

AP Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0).
3 / 10

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0).

AP Photo by Amanda Loman
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0).
4 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0).

AP Photo by Young Kwak
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0).
5 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0).

AP Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) leaves the field after the Ducks' win over Eastern Washington an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
6 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) leaves the field after the Ducks' win over Eastern Washington an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

AP Photo by Andy Nelson
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) avoids a block by California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
7 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) avoids a block by California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

AP Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
8 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

AP Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) checks on defensive calls against Eastern Washington during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
9 / 10

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) checks on defensive calls against Eastern Washington during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

AP Photo by Andy Nelson
Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon.
10 / 10

Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon.

NFL Photo by Aaron Doster
Advertising

