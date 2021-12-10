5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Can the defense keep their clutch?

The defense has earned plenty of praise during the team's win streak, as they've been getting takeaways in bunches and are now stepping up in the big moments and delivering key stops. Other than a couple situational letdowns, the Pats D has been lights out for most of the season and has given their team a chance to win every game they've played. There's every reason to think that can continue no matter who they face, but their final four games will provide a variety of challenges that will test them.

The run defense still has their toughest tests ahead and it starts immediately after the bye with Taylor and the Colts. While the Patriots run defense has been much improved over 2020, they escaped facing Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb over the win streak but they'll get a full dose of Taylor and the Colts excellent offensive line. James Robinson of the Jags is no slouch either, with seven touchdowns and averaging close to five yards-per-carry.

They can also expect the rematch with the Bills to be a far different game unless the weather plays an overwhelming role again. Monday night's wind largely handicapped the Bills' potent passing attack, an element that should test the depth in the Patriots secondary the second time around. And while the Dolphins don't have the same downfield passing attack that the Bills have, Tua Tagovailoa has been tearing teams apart with their RPO packages and underneath passing attack that comes with it. Both passing offenses will provide unique challenges.

Each of the final four opponents will have ways to stress the Patriots defense, as will any team they face in the playoffs. If they keep winning the line of scrimmage and producing takeaways, while saving their biggest plays for the biggest moments, the defense is capable of leading New England on a deep playoff run.