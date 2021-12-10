Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 13 - 08:55 AM

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Dec 10, 2021 at 10:22 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211210_PDC_Spike_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots late bye week arrives this weekend and for a team in the midst of a seven-game win streak and sitting atop the conference and division standings, it's a perfect time for them to regroup and refocus on the final four games of the season and playoff games that are all but certain to follow.

It's been an incredible season thus far in New England after a fresh dose of free agents and rookies quickly remade the team from the 7-9 squad that missed the playoffs last season. Now, at 9-4, the Patriots' fate rests in their own hands. Win out and they'll get the only bye week in the AFC, but lose just a single game and things quickly become complicated.

Here are the burning questions that will define the final push of the 2021 season!

Can they get the AFC playoff bye?

If they win out, the AFC bye is theirs, but it won't be easy as they face three competitive conference foes who are all in their own fights just to make the playoffs.

Things will get interesting immediately after the bye week when the Patriots travel to Indy to take on the 7-6 Colts who currently boast the best running game in the league, led by Jonathan Taylor and his 1,348 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. The Colts will be followed by a rematch with the Bills in a game that should bear little resemblance to last week's matchup unless there's a New England storm on tap.

A slight one-week reprieve at home against the two-win Jags will be followed by a season-ending contest against the surging Dolphins in Miami, who could very well be playing for a playoff spot if their hot streak continues.

With three other AFC division leaders owning just four losses, the Patriots' margin for error is minimal when it comes to the top seed in the conference. One loss could easily open the door for the Titans, who have the easiest remaining schedule of the group, or the red-hot Chiefs to take over the number one spot.

If the Patriots can lock up the top seed by winning all four of their games, giving them 11-straight since mid-October, they will certainly deserve the week off that comes with it.

Can they win the AFC East?

A single loss wouldn't doom the Patriots' chances to win the AFC East, unless it comes to Buffalo because the Bills still have a path to the division title if they win all of their remaining games, including a tough contest this weekend against the Bucs.

If the Bills drop that one to Tampa and the Patriots knock off the Colts next weekend, the Pats-Bills rematch will be a hat and tee-shirt game for New England. In that scenario even a Bills win over the Pats would still give New England a chance for the division if they win their last two.

The odds are good for the Patriots to win the AFC East, with FiveThirtyEight.com projecting a 76 percent chance at securing the title, but they'll have to earn it by winning at least three of their last four. Lose two and the Bills could retake the division lead.

Can they get and stay healthy?

For the most part, the Patriots have had good injury luck this season, despite losing key vets James White and Jonathan Jones, neither of whom are expected to return this season. They've welcomed back a handful of players who made trips to the Injured Reserve list, including N'Keal Harry, Trent Brown and Jamie Collins. Harvey Langi returned to practice last week and could provide a boost to the special teams and linebacker depth, while Josh Uche could be a candidate to return next week to give the pass rush a boost as they head down the final stretch.

Kyle Dugger's return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list will be much anticipated following the bye as well.

The bigger questions at the moment though are from apparent injuries suffered against the Bills, with Damien Harris departing the game with a hamstring injury and Adrian Phillips going down on the second-to-last play of the game. Their importance to the team cannot be overstated as Phillips is a key defensive player who was making plenty of plays against Buffalo, while Harris gave the Patriots their only touchdown of the game. Both are vital to the identity of the 2021 Pats.

Team health is impossible to predict, and while there are some concerns coming out of the most recent game, the Patriots are in pretty good shape with four games to go in the regular season. If they can survive those without any more major hits, they will be among the few lucky teams to stay relatively healthy this year.

Can the offense find their red zone finish?

There's plenty to like about the Patriots offense, as they've found a way to put up enough points over the last seven games to keep the wins coming, but if there's one area to focus on improving it's in the red zone, where they rank 26th in the NFL. Aside from solid red zone performances against the Jets (6-of-6), Carolina (2-of-3) and Cleveland (5-of-6), the Patriots offense has been well under 50 percent in their four other games during the win streak.

Overall, they've been at 33 percent or under in six games this season.

"I think scoring is important and then getting up to that 70% mark, where the really good teams are at in the red-zone, around 74% or whatever," said Mac Jones of the team's red-zone struggles earlier this week. "That's where we want to be."

Against the best teams in the AFC, especially those capable of consistently breaking 30 points, the Patriots offense must be better about finishing drives with seven instead of three in the playoffs.

Can the defense keep their clutch?

The defense has earned plenty of praise during the team's win streak, as they've been getting takeaways in bunches and are now stepping up in the big moments and delivering key stops. Other than a couple situational letdowns, the Pats D has been lights out for most of the season and has given their team a chance to win every game they've played. There's every reason to think that can continue no matter who they face, but their final four games will provide a variety of challenges that will test them.

The run defense still has their toughest tests ahead and it starts immediately after the bye with Taylor and the Colts. While the Patriots run defense has been much improved over 2020, they escaped facing Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb over the win streak but they'll get a full dose of Taylor and the Colts excellent offensive line. James Robinson of the Jags is no slouch either, with seven touchdowns and averaging close to five yards-per-carry.

They can also expect the rematch with the Bills to be a far different game unless the weather plays an overwhelming role again. Monday night's wind largely handicapped the Bills' potent passing attack, an element that should test the depth in the Patriots secondary the second time around. And while the Dolphins don't have the same downfield passing attack that the Bills have, Tua Tagovailoa has been tearing teams apart with their RPO packages and underneath passing attack that comes with it. Both passing offenses will provide unique challenges.

Each of the final four opponents will have ways to stress the Patriots defense, as will any team they face in the playoffs. If they keep winning the line of scrimmage and producing takeaways, while saving their biggest plays for the biggest moments, the defense is capable of leading New England on a deep playoff run.

But there's still a bit more to learn about them before the playoffs arrive.

Related Content

news

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

With the Patriots set for their bye week, there are several games that could potentially impact the playoff race.
news

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

The Patriots defense has been dominant over the last seven weeks, riding takeaways and clutch play to lead the team atop the AFC.
news

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

With another Pro Bowl voting update from the NFL, the Patriots continue to get plenty of attention.
news

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Another win and some help from the Steelers allowed the Patriots to move to the top of the heap in the AFC.
news

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.
news

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

With Thanksgiving upon us again, Patriots running back Damien Harris pauses to express gratitude for the women in his life who made him the man he is today.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

In this week's mailbag, fans' questions are all over the map after a big Patriots win on MNF and a bye week on the immediate horizon.
news

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

The NFL features a lot of teams capable of playing at a high level but very few that have done so consistently.
news

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 13 against the Bills.
news

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, a.k.a. the Green Goblin, hopes his hair, his special-order cleats, and his No. 2 jersey pay sufficient tribute to a lost loved one. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to discuss his experiences playing football with the Patriots. Davon also speaks about his passion for clothing by inspiring confidence.

Gillette Stadium Transition 2022-23

Recent photos of Gillette Stadium transition to future renderings set for completion in 2023.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 13 Patriots vs Browns

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 9, 2001.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Children's Holiday Party

The Kraft family celebrates the holidays with children in need for the 28th annual Children's Holiday Party, hosted at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick Breakdown: Defense against the Buffalo Bills

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the Patriots dominant defense, Myles Bryant's coverage on the Buffalo 4th and 14, and other key plays from New England's win over the Bills. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 10th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising