5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Last offseason, tight end Hunter Henry accepted an invite to join the Boston TE Party and the rest is history.
Henry finished the season with a team and career-high nine touchdown catches from rookie quarterback Mac Jones. On Monday, he answered questions in an IG Story Q&A:
Fan Favorite:
Similar to center David Andrews, who was asked about his favorite restaurants on his IG Story Q&A, Hunter also recommends Arya Trattoria in the North End and Conrad's Restaurant in Foxborough. If you're a newbie to New England, be sure to add those to your bucket list.
No Place Like New England:
If you're wondering what Henry enjoys most about New England so far, it's the fans. The love that New Englanders have for their sports teams is incomparable.
Since moving to New England, the tight end has also become a fan of all sports in the area.
Pass the Aux:
I bet you didn't know that Hunter Henry is a Belieber. If you're wondering what he's listening to in his headphones or in the car, it's likely Justin Bieber. He says it's always a vibe.
Pose for the Camera:
How is Hunter Henry's son that was born during the Patriots bye week doing? Despite what the picture may tell you, Ace Hunter is living his best newborn life.
Golden State of Mind:
The best part of Hunter Henry's first season as a Patriot was playing his former team on the road and coming back with a huge victory.