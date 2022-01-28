At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

David Andrews had quite the 2021 season after re-signing with the Patriots last offseason, including a very memorable Mic'd Up and a reputation of not being bothered by extremely cold temps. When you think of the Patriots center, the first things that might come to mind might be his leadership as captain of the New England Patriots or University of Georgia Football's biggest fan.
Fans got to know him even better after he hosted a Q&A on his Instagram account. Here are 10 things you might not have known about the New England Patriots center that we learned from his IG Story Q&A:
New England Foodies Take Note:
David Andrews favorite place to eat in Foxborough is Conrad's Restaurant. When he's in the North End he likes to visit Arya Trattoria. Also, if you have a Kamada Joe at home, he recommends that you try making a sneaky pizza.
The Best of All Worlds:
The Patriots center loves New England because he has access to the beach, the mountains and the city.
You Croc My World:
Do you have that one pair of shoes that you're so obsessed with that you have multiple pairs? The center revealed he owns not one, not two, but seven pairs of Crocs.
Calling All New England Newbies:
If you haven't been to The Comah in Cape Cod, add it to your bucket list. David Andrews visited their last Summer and had a blast.
Baby Ford Nuggets:
Andrews credits his wife Mackenzie Andrews with coming up with the name for the newest addition to their family. He also sung her praises about how he loves watching her become a mother. For the new parents out there, Andrews' biggest piece of advice is to figure it out as you go and enjoy it.
A Southern Staple:
If you know David Andrews, you know he's always reppin' everything Georgia which includes the food. Barbeque is a staple in the South and if you're making Andrews a plate of BBQ his must haves are either smoked sausage or chicken but don't forget the cole slaw and beans too!
A Trip Down Memory Lane:
When David Andrews looks back on his time at the University of Georgia, his fondest memories are meeting his wife, making life-long friendships, being able to represent the G and going to his favorite restaurant, Peaches Fine Foods.
Strongest Patriots Player:
Pound for pound or pure strength, Andrews stated that former teammate James Rittenhouse Develin, Jr. is the strongest Patriots player that he knows.
Favorite Non-NFL Athlete:
It's no surprise that his favorite athlete outside of the NFL has a connection to the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Braves' number one overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft, Chipper Jones, is his favorite player.