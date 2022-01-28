Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 28 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jan 31 - 11:55 PM

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Jan 28, 2022 at 04:49 PM
tamara-brown-headshot-2021-use
Tamara Brown

Staff Writer

JJ-010222_Masse0018a
Photo by Mark Masse

David Andrews had quite the 2021 season after re-signing with the Patriots last offseason, including a very memorable Mic'd Up and a reputation of not being bothered by extremely cold temps. When you think of the Patriots center, the first things that might come to mind might be his leadership as captain of the New England Patriots or University of Georgia Football's biggest fan.

Fans got to know him even better after he hosted a Q&A on his Instagram account. Here are 10 things you might not have known about the New England Patriots center that we learned from his IG Story Q&A:

Related Links

New England Foodies Take Note:

David Andrews favorite place to eat in Foxborough is Conrad's Restaurant. When he's in the North End he likes to visit Arya Trattoria. Also, if you have a Kamada Joe at home, he recommends that you try making a sneaky pizza.

The Best of All Worlds:

The Patriots center loves New England because he has access to the beach, the mountains and the city.

You Croc My World:

Do you have that one pair of shoes that you're so obsessed with that you have multiple pairs? The center revealed he owns not one, not two, but seven pairs of Crocs.

Calling All New England Newbies:

If you haven't been to The Comah in Cape Cod, add it to your bucket list. David Andrews visited their last Summer and had a blast.

insta-1-ford-da

Baby Ford Nuggets:

Andrews credits his wife Mackenzie Andrews with coming up with the name for the newest addition to their family. He also sung her praises about how he loves watching her become a mother. For the new parents out there, Andrews' biggest piece of advice is to figure it out as you go and enjoy it.

A Southern Staple:

If you know David Andrews, you know he's always reppin' everything Georgia which includes the food. Barbeque is a staple in the South and if you're making Andrews a plate of BBQ his must haves are either smoked sausage or chicken but don't forget the cole slaw and beans too!

A Trip Down Memory Lane:

When David Andrews looks back on his time at the University of Georgia, his fondest memories are meeting his wife, making life-long friendships, being able to represent the G and going to his favorite restaurant, Peaches Fine Foods.

Strongest Patriots Player:

Pound for pound or pure strength, Andrews stated that former teammate James Rittenhouse Develin, Jr. is the strongest Patriots player that he knows.

Favorite Non-NFL Athlete:

It's no surprise that his favorite athlete outside of the NFL has a connection to the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Braves' number one overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft, Chipper Jones, is his favorite player.

2021_headshots_recropped__0081_Andrews_David_2021

David Andrews

#60 C

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Related Content

news

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

A few days after falling to the Bills in the playoffs, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and teammates shared some final messages.
news

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

When Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes to mind for the Patriots special teams captain, he thinks of the gratitude he has towards Dr. King for the sacrifices he made for progress towards racial equality in America.
news

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

It was a hilarious moment in postgame press conferences Sunday. 
news

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris explains his touching reason for giving away game balls. 
news

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Now cancer-free, Brandon Bolden revealed on social media Thursday that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. 
news

What we learned from Kendrick Bourne's Reddit AMA

The Patriots receiver spent his Tuesday answering all kinds of questions on Reddit. Here's what we learned. 
news

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Check out some of our favorite social media posts of 2021. 
news

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

'Twas a very Patriots Christmas for fans around the world. 
news

Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

The tradition of quarterbacks spoiling their offensive line got a very 2021 twist.
news

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

From shopping sprees to coat drives, here is how the Patriots gave back to the community this holiday season. 
news

Matthew Judon honored with 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

The annual award is selected by the Patriots beat writers and given to the Patriots player who 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots sign offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a future contract

Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the AFC Championship Game Patriots at Steelers

Watch full highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 27, 2002.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional Game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising