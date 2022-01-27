Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bledsoe spent most of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list but was moved to the active roster for two weeks in December before another injury landed him on Injured Reserve. Despite not seeing much practice and no play time, Bledsoe was certainly involved behind the scenes and should be mentally prepared to jump into things next season. Even those two weeks of practice should provide some experience to build from.

"Josh did everything he could do in the spring and then he was limited in training camp with the PUP designations," said Bill Belichick late in the season after Bledsoe had returned to practice. "As far as meetings and staying up with things, he did a good job. Cam McGrone did as well. When he had an opportunity to begin his practice period coming off of PUP, he showed some preparation, gained confidence, his teammates gained confidence in him that he knew what he was doing even though he hadn't had a chance to practice it that much."

Outlook: Bledsoe is a prototypical hybrid safety and despite the presence of Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, he could still find an opportunity for a rotational role on defense. He should be in the mix, especially if the team needs to replace Devin McCourty.