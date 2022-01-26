2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

A look inside the numbers at the New England Patriots 2021 season.
3
Patriots wide receivers completed three passes in 2021. Kendrick Bourne's 25-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor against the Jets on Oct. 24 was the third pass completion by a Patriots wide receiver in 2021. Jakobi Meyers completed two passes vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3. The 2020 Patriots had four completions by wide receivers. The most passes completed by a New England team by non-quarterbacks was seven in 1981.
4
The 2021 Patriots defense finished 4th in the NFL. Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have had a defense finish in the top 10 nine times, including the 2019 defense that finished first in the NFL.
6
The Patriots opened and closed the season against Miami, marking the sixth time in team history that the team opened and closed the season against the same opponent. It also happened in 2003 and 2013 against Buffalo, 1974 and 1987 against Miami and 1981 against the Baltimore Colts.
9
Hunter Henry set a single season career-high mark with 9 receiving touchdowns in 2021. He tied for the NFL lead among tight ends.
10
The Patriots have finished in top 10 in fewest points allowed in each of the last 10 seasons, which is the longest current streak. The last team to do that in 10 consecutive seasons was Tampa Bay (10 straight from 1996 to 2005).
10
Matthew Slater earned his 10th Pro Bowl invitation in 2021, extending his NFL record for most Pro Bowl selections as a special teamer. Slater has the second-most Pro Bowl selections as a Patriot with 10. Tom Brady holds the franchise record with 14.
11.9
Gunner Olszewski finished tied for second in the NFL with a 11.9-yard punt return average. He led the NFL with a 17.13-yard average in 2020.
12.5
Matthew Judon finished 2021 with 12 1/2 sacks and is tied with Chandler Jones (2015) and Mike Vrabel (2007) for the most sacks in a season by a Patriots player under Bill Belichick.
15
Damien Harris's 15 rushing touchdowns are the most by a Patriots player in his first or second season. Curtis Martin had 14 in 1995 and 1996.
18
With K Quinn Nordin making the 53-man roster, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the team for 18 straight seasons.
19
Mac Jones completed 19 straight passes vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3, tying Tom Brady for the longest streak in Patriots history.
19
The Patriots went 19 straight seasons (2001-19) without being swept in a series by a division opponent, the longest such streak since the 1970 NFL merger.
23
The Patriots finished second to Dallas (26) in 2021 with 23 interceptions in 2021.
25
J.C. Jackson (25) leads the NFL in interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018.
36
K Nick Folk finished tied for second in the NFL with 36 field goals in 2021 and set a single-season personal high. He had 33 field goals in 2013 with the NY Jets.
36
Folk made a franchise-record 36 straight field goals, tied for the sixth longest in NFL history.
41
Brandon Bolden set career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (405) in 2021, surpassing the 21 receptions for 152 yards he had in 2013.
70
Mac Jones (74.4) and (73.3) completed over 70 percent of his passes in his first two games and became the first NFL quarterback to start his career with two 70-plus completion percentage games.
83
Jakobi Meyers finished the 2021 season with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards for the best statistical receiving season for an undrafted Patriots receiver.
88
J.C. Jackson returned a third quarter interception 88 yards for a touchdown for his first career score at Carolina (11/7/21).
99
The Patriots ended an NFL record streak of 99 straight games (regular and postseason) scoring in the first half at Indianapolis on Dec. 18. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first-half score (2006-11).
800
Kendrick Bourne set a single-season high with 800 receiving yards and 55 receptions in 2021. His previous high was 667 yards on 47 receptions in 2020 with San Francisco. Bourne matched his career high with five receiving touchdowns with his two against Tennessee (11/28).
106-3
The Patriots are 106-3 all-time at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime.
1000
New England (1,008) played their 1,000th game in franchise history against Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021 to become the first original AFL team to play in 1,000 games.
1,110
Jakob Johnson has played 1,110 career snaps and is the third NFL International player to reach 1,000 snaps.
2,504
The Patriots have 2,504 total touchdowns since 1960, the fourth-most in the NFL since 1960, behind the LA Chargers (2,508), Green Bay (2,513) and Dallas (2,541).
3,801
Mac Jones led all rookie quarterbacks with 3,801 passing yards.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2021 Regular Season
|New England
|Record
|10-7
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|Total Yards Gained
|6,008
|Total Offense (Rank)
|353.4 (15)
|Rush Offense
|126.5 (8)
|Pass Offense
|226.9 (14)
|Points Per Game
|27.2 (6)
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,284
|Total Defense (Rank)
|310.8 (4)
|Rush Defense
|123.7 (22)
|Pass Defense
|187.1 (2)
|Points Allowed/Game
|17.8 (2)
|Possession Avg.
|30:28
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|28/241
|Sacks Made/Yards
|36/256
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|51
|Penalties Against/Yards
|95/854
|Punts/Avg.
|52/44.5
|Turnover Differential
|+7 (8T)
Check out all the best game action photos from the New England Patriots 2021 season.