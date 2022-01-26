2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

12.5

Matthew Judon finished 2021 with 12 1/2 sacks and is tied with Chandler Jones (2015) and Mike Vrabel (2007) for the most sacks in a season by a Patriots player under Bill Belichick.

15

Damien Harris's 15 rushing touchdowns are the most by a Patriots player in his first or second season. Curtis Martin had 14 in 1995 and 1996.

18

With K Quinn Nordin making the 53-man roster, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the team for 18 straight seasons.

19

Mac Jones completed 19 straight passes vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3, tying Tom Brady for the longest streak in Patriots history.

19

The Patriots went 19 straight seasons (2001-19) without being swept in a series by a division opponent, the longest such streak since the 1970 NFL merger.

23

The Patriots finished second to Dallas (26) in 2021 with 23 interceptions in 2021.

25

J.C. Jackson (25) leads the NFL in interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018.

36

K Nick Folk finished tied for second in the NFL with 36 field goals in 2021 and set a single-season personal high. He had 33 field goals in 2013 with the NY Jets.

36

Folk made a franchise-record 36 straight field goals, tied for the sixth longest in NFL history.

41

Brandon Bolden set career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (405) in 2021, surpassing the 21 receptions for 152 yards he had in 2013.

70

Mac Jones (74.4) and (73.3) completed over 70 percent of his passes in his first two games and became the first NFL quarterback to start his career with two 70-plus completion percentage games.

83

Jakobi Meyers finished the 2021 season with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards for the best statistical receiving season for an undrafted Patriots receiver.

88

J.C. Jackson returned a third quarter interception 88 yards for a touchdown for his first career score at Carolina (11/7/21).

99

The Patriots ended an NFL record streak of 99 straight games (regular and postseason) scoring in the first half at Indianapolis on Dec. 18. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first-half score (2006-11).

800

Kendrick Bourne set a single-season high with 800 receiving yards and 55 receptions in 2021. His previous high was 667 yards on 47 receptions in 2020 with San Francisco. Bourne matched his career high with five receiving touchdowns with his two against Tennessee (11/28).

106-3

The Patriots are 106-3 all-time at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime.

1000

New England (1,008) played their 1,000th game in franchise history against Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021 to become the first original AFL team to play in 1,000 games.

1,110

Jakob Johnson has played 1,110 career snaps and is the third NFL International player to reach 1,000 snaps.

2,504

The Patriots have 2,504 total touchdowns since 1960, the fourth-most in the NFL since 1960, behind the LA Chargers (2,508), Green Bay (2,513) and Dallas (2,541).

3,801