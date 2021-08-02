5 under-the-radar Patriots making an unpadded roster push

Raekwon McMillan, LB

In three seasons, including two with the Dolphins and one with the Raiders, McMillan has played over 1,500 defensive snaps in the NFL. That's why it shouldn't be that surprising that he has shown an early grasp of the Patriots' defense and has been consistently around the ball during the camp sessions. His diving pass defense on Monday to break up a throw from Cam Newton was one of the day's highlights.