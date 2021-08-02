Day 5 blogservations: Front seven offers many options

Belichick was asked about Gilmore's health status before practice but didn't offer much insight. "Let's keep taking it day by day. It's really pretty much the same situation with a lot of those players. Just see how each day goes, and if it improves, then we move ahead, and if it doesn't, then we might have to pause until we can kind of get things ready to move forward."

*After four days of action the playing fields looked crisp and new after a fresh paint job that presumably took place on Sunday.

*As we saw at times during the spring, cornerback Dee Virgin spent a lot of time with Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel on special teams early in practice. Virgin, who is entering his third season, worked on gunner and vice techniques with the two veterans.

*Early on there was a lot of time spent on the running game with multiple heavy formations involving fullbacks and multiple tight ends. Damien Harris, Sony Michel and Brandon Bolden received the bulk of the carries during that time.

*With Karras out of the lineup, Marcus Martin took a lot of reps rotating at all three interior offensive line spots. Martin is a sixth-year player out of USC who has 24 career starts with San Francisco under his belt. He is a candidate to earn a roster spot as a reserve up front.

*Jake Bailey worked on some directional punting during the first special teams period and seemed a little frustrated with himself at times. He shanked a couple of short ones out of bounds, but also uncorked some of his trademark bombs.

*While that was taking place on the right field, the quarterbacks worked on the left side with a group of receivers that included Nelson Agholor, Isaiah Zuber, Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Troy Fumagalli and David Wells.

*The offense seemed to be working on some would-be short-yardage situations using multiple tight ends and long counts. Teams often use tactics in an effort to pick up a free first down by drawing defenders offside. On a couple of occasions on Monday that strategy backfired as Alex Redmond, Agholor and Jakob Johnson all were guilty of false starts and had to run laps.

*Myles Bryant saw some time alongside Devin McCourty at safety in a 7-on-7 drill. Bentley made a nice interception off a Cam Newton pass over the middle intended for Jakobi Meyers.

*On the opposite field, Mac Jones was nearly picked by McMillan on a similar play. McMillan dropped into coverage and stepped in front of Wells but couldn't corral the pass. McMillan later showed good range in zones during 11-on-11s and had another pass defensed.

*Devin Ross lost the ball during a ball security drill when Adrian Colbert knocked it free.

*The last 11-on-11 period feature some down-and-distance activity with plays coming at different parts of the field. Rather than advancing from down to down the set up had several plays run from first-and-10 at various yard lines. Both Newton and Jones saw a lot of action and each had success mostly working underneath the coverage. Jones did manage to complete a bomb to Zuber, who split double coverage near the goal line for one of the biggest plays thus far in camp. Jones also failed to see Kristian Wilkerson wide open behind the coverage on a play he opted for Agholor on an out route.

*Anderson was shaken up late in practice with an apparent upper body injury. He spent time with Jim Whalen and other member of the training staff and did not take any more reps during the practice.

*The final play on Monday saw Belichick position the ball at the 4-yard line on fourth down – a gotta-have-it play to close the workout. Newton tried to hit Agholor on a slant with Jalen Mills in coverage, but the wideout stopped his route short and the pass fell incomplete. The offense protested briefly, perhaps looking for a flag on Mills, but eventually the entire unit – coaches included – went for a lap around both fields.

*Nick Folk was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals of 33, 40, 43 and 47 yards to close practice.

*Rather than running sprints the team broke down in positional groups for post-practice stretching.

*McMillan, Christian Barmore, Brandon Bolden, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Mills, Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Uche and Isaiah Wynn spoke to the media following practice.