Uche ready to make contact

Aug 02, 2021 at 02:14 PM
It was a trying rookie season for Josh Uche, who started and ended the season on Injured Reserve, but in between Uche flashed the kind of potential that had ESPN naming him a potential breakout player in 2021. With a limited sample size after playing just 178 defensive snaps in nine games, Uche still came in as Pro Football Focus' second-ranked rookie edge defender behind Chase Young, leaving fans and pundits to wonder what Uche might do with a full season of playing time.

"He's going to be great, man," said veteran free-agent addition Matthew Judon last week. "He's a sponge. He's soaking up so much knowledge and he can play any position, anywhere in the front 7, might not want him on the nose. … I love jelling with Uche."

Through the first five practices of training camp, Uche has been active, showing versatility and the kind of non-stop motor that he brought with him when he arrived last year out of Michigan.

"I feel like I put in a lot of extra time in the offseason, getting in my playbook and just watching some old film and going over corrections and mistakes I might've made last year," said Uche on Monday. "Just continuing to improve in my free time. Extra preparation has helped prepare me for camp. I have a steady understanding of the foundation of the defense and I'd say it's been a great transition."

With the challenging 2020 season now behind him, Uche seems ready to put the lessons he learned into action.

"It's all about adaption," said Uche. "Just being able to adapt, roll with the punches and figure out what avenue would best suit me and the best way to go about things."

After a promising start to camp, Uche pointed out the whole team was ready to finally get into pads, smiling.

"What's football without contact?" he asked with a smile.

