Uche ready to make contact

Quotes of Note

Jalen Mills on Coach Belichick:

"I think it starts first just with his mindset, whether he's walking in the meeting room, out here on the field or even in the cafeteria you know h expects the best out of everybody. When you have a coach like that who is demanding you have no choice but to come out here and put the work in."

Raekwon McMillan on what it's like to be Patriot now:

"The Patriots were the best executing teams in the league. We barely make false starts, we don't go offsides on defense, it happens once every blue moon, but we're real disciplined. Now that I'm here I see why because it's practiced on a daily basis, it's stuff we go over all the time."

Brandon Bolden on the pads coming on for Tuesday's session: