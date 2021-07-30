Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 30 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 Training Camp 

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Jul 30, 2021 at 04:13 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) and Mac Jones (50).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) and Mac Jones (50).

The Patriots offense made strides in their third day of training camp practice, with both Cam Newton and Mac Jones making some impressive throws that will continue to elevate the competition between them. Speaking after practice, both Newton and Jones expressed their mutual admiration as they've gotten to know each other better in recent days.

It might be a competition, but it's a process that they will tackle together.

"For us, it's knowing that we have a standard we have to meet each and every day," said Newton in his first media availability of the summer. "Everbody's just trying to learn each other and try to be the best team possible."

After days like Friday, the back and forth should only help produce the best results. Jones threw some of the day's prettiest passes, hooking up on touchdowns to Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. It's early, but the rookie hasn't looked like many deer-in-headlights rookie QBs that have passed through Foxborough over the years.

But most impressive has been Jones' decisiveness. On some plays, his accuracy may be a little off but he gets through his reads and gets the ball out quick, long a hallmark of the Patriots offensive system.

"My whole thing is just, whatever the play tells you to do, to do it, and I'm trying to get there," said Jones in his own first media appearance with the team since the draft. "I'm getting better and I don't feel like I'm lost out there, but I gotta be able to throw the ball to the right guy based on the coverage, based on the problem. So, fixing the problem -- that's if the ball is supposed to be thrown quick, do your first read, then get it out. If not, just make it a process to where you're sticking to it, it's not, 'oh, I think it's this, so let me try this,' it's 'I see this, let me do this.'"

Newton has also made strides in the area of getting the ball out, particularly with a quickly-thrown slant to Agholor for a touchdown, but both have had their moments of indecision, something a veteran defense that knows how to disguise has played a big part in.

"Of course, we have this mental [image] in our head in the classroom or when we're meeting, Coach asks a question, boom, that's where we're supposed to go with the ball," described Newton of how much can change from the classroom to the field. "Okay, now you got Devin McCourty showing us something, Kyle Dugger showing something, then all of a sudden, Hightower jumps over here and then it's like, 'okay, what do I do? What do I do? What I do?' It's just taking the brain a little longer at times. But hopefully, with a lot of repetitions, it'll be good."

Related Links

Despite the competition, the two quarterbacks seem to be enjoying getting to know each other.

"Cam, I like his outfits for sure, I can't pull off his swag" said Jones of the vet. "He's awesome and you know, he just has fun with it in the meetings and that makes the days go by. Not like 'oh, this day is a long day,' but it's like, 'this is awesome.' We're having fun bonding."

"Cool like the other side of the pillow, you know what I'm saying?" said Newton of Jones. "You never know when he's really down on himself, you don't really necessarily know when he's up either. You know what I'm saying? He's real cool."

Tough sledding in the red zone

One notable aspect from the first few days of practice has been the team's extensive work inside the red zone, something that Bill Belichick pointed out was common over the last five years with the exception of 2020's COVID-influenced training camp. Brian Hoyer helped shed some light on what makes the work in the red zone so valuable...and challenging.

"Bill's always going to make it as hard as he can on us at the beginning of training camp, minicamp, whatever it is," said Hoyer. "Coming down there where everything's condensed, there's tight windows, the defense is doing a lot of stuff.

"A lot of teams go out there, you just start on the field and there's no down and distance, it's just run plays. You come here on the first day, you're playing right down in the red area, you're trying to figure out who's covering who, the ball has to come out fast. Let's call it what it is, this is the most difficult play in football is down in the red area, is third down in the red area."

Quotes of Note

Jakobi Meyers on suddenly being the most experienced receiver in the Patriots system:

"Now I have advice to give people younger than me. That first year my eyes were wide open just trying to figure out where I belonged in the offense, my role on the team. Now, just witnessing guys going through the same process I went through, being undrafted or just coming up through a tough playbook and being able to tell them what I did and what path I see them coming down. Just helping them out the best I can."

N'Keal Harry on his agent's trade request this offseason:

"Right now, I'm really not worried about anything trade-wise. I'm just focused on how to be the best version of myself on the field, going out there, working hard and improving every day. Everything's been very normal. I've just been focused on helping this team win and doing whatever I can to become the best version of myself I can. I'm a Patriot right now, I'm very okay with being a Patriot."

Trent Brown on retired OL coach Dante Scarnecchia:

"I was just telling the guys yesterday I wouldn't be mad if Coach Scar came and cursed me out one good time."

Brian Hoyer on Mac Jones:

"He works his butt off and he cares a lot. I'm just there if he has a question...I get text messages from him at 6am. He's doing a great job."

Related Content

news

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

The Patriots' receivers and backs have been getting assimilated over the first two days of camp, generating excitement projecting how it will all come together.
news

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

The Patriots got the ball rolling on 2021 with a wet but enthusiastic first training camp practice and many of the new faces standing out.
news

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

A day before the Patriots take the field for 2021's training camp, the coach and some veteran leaders helped set the stage.
news

Rookie defenders impress as they look to carve out roles

Ronnie Perkins and Christian Barmore are off to strong starts as they look to find their place in the Patriots' defense.
news

Adrian Phillips sees potential for Pats D, Dugger

The versatile safety is looking to build on an outstanding first season with the Patriots.
news

Slater: There's only one Julian Edelman

Matthew Slater knows there's no replacing Julian Edelman but is excited to see a new generation of leaders step up.
news

Patriots rookies following veteran's lead

Well into their first round of OTAs, the Patriots rookies are doing their best to take it day by day on a quest for improvement.
news

Agholor enjoying the grind

One of the newest Patriots receivers is getting up to speed in New England as OTAs continue.
news

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

With a collection of intriguing new weapons on offense, Josh McDaniels is embracing the teaching portion of the offseason.
news

Hunter Henry fitting right in

The Patriots tight end flashed sharp hands and athleticism at Thursday's OTA practice and that's good news for the offense.
news

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

The versatile defensive back figures to play multiple roles in Patriots' experienced secondary.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign OL Jerald Hawkins

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Yes, it's a dynasty: National Champion Boston Renegades cement place in football history

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: The Start of Training Camp

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Scott Zolak and Coach Belichick discuss training camp and how the team is preparing for the start of the season.

Press Pass: Chemistry and Competition

Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones, Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer discuss their comradery with each other and how important competition is during training camp.

N'Keal Harry 7/30: 'Just trying to improve everyday'

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry addresses the media on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 7/30: 'We push each other to be better'

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addresses the media on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Friday, July 30, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising