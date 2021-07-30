Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

"My whole thing is just, whatever the play tells you to do, to do it, and I'm trying to get there," said Jones in his own first media appearance with the team since the draft. "I'm getting better and I don't feel like I'm lost out there, but I gotta be able to throw the ball to the right guy based on the coverage, based on the problem. So, fixing the problem -- that's if the ball is supposed to be thrown quick, do your first read, then get it out. If not, just make it a process to where you're sticking to it, it's not, 'oh, I think it's this, so let me try this,' it's 'I see this, let me do this.'"

Newton has also made strides in the area of getting the ball out, particularly with a quickly-thrown slant to Agholor for a touchdown, but both have had their moments of indecision, something a veteran defense that knows how to disguise has played a big part in.