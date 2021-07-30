Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

A big part of that was the play of two targets the Patriots hope will be a big part of the attack this season – tight end Jonnu Smith and wideout Nelson Agholor. Smith had a strong finish on Thursday after a slow start to camp, but he was even better in this practice. He caught a handful of shallow crosses and showed his athleticism by breaking away for what would have been sizable gains.

He also freed himself in the red zone a couple of times, once making a terrific twisting catch while high-pointing a ball in the back of the end zone. He enjoyed a nice celebration with tight ends coach Nick Caley after that grab.

Agholor had his most productive day, stretching high to haul in a pair of passes along the back line of the end zone, the first from Newton and then from Jones. He showed strong hands and excellent body control as he snared the passes while keeping his feet in bounds on both occasions.

The veteran wideout nearly completed a real strong day when he got both hands on a deep ball from Jones but was unable to hold on. Jones did a great job of navigating the pass rush on the play, but his pass was slightly over the wrong shoulder and Agholor was forced to adjust with the ball in flight. Still, he had both hands on the pass and should have held on for a huge gain.

Seeing the pair of newcomers contribute was a welcome sign. Although it's obviously very early, the ability of the pass catchers to consistently get open has been a problem. Both freed themselves on a number of occasions on Friday, and that will need to be the case during the regular season as the depth of receivers is not great.

And it comes as no surprise that the day those top targets beat the coverage consistently was the same day both Newton and Jones enjoyed their most success together.

Beyond the play of the offense, here are one man's impressions of Day 3 of Patriots training camp.

*There was one change to the absentee list as Rhamondre Stevenson made his debut and was in uniform. The rookie running back took part in individual drills and showed soft hands when catching passes. Otherwise, the PUP, NFI and COVID lists remained unchanged with Jarrett Stidham, Stephon Gilmore, Brandon King, Dalton Keene, Chase Winovich, Terez Hall and Byron Cowart (PUP), Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI) and Devin Asiasi (COVID) all remaining out of action. Anfernee Jennings missed his third straight day, reportedly due to a death in his family.

*Three days and three different players earning the distinction of being the first to arrive. Agholor was first on Wednesday while Adrian Colbert took that prize Thursday. Friday saw Gunner Olszewski beat all his teammates to the field for the start of practice.

*Soon after Olszewski, J.J. Taylor and a few others made their way onto the fields. Taylor and Olszewski fielded several punts out of the Jugs machine.

*The first 11-on-11 period of the day saw the team divided on the two fields. Newton and Jones led the offense on the right side against a defense filled with plenty of rookies and other young players. For the first time in camp many of those plays took place in the middle of the field, outside of the red zone. Brian Hoyer had a group of similarly inexperienced players on the left field working against the front-line defense in the low red zone.