Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

"I've just been going back and watching the old Patriots Super Bowls," Uche said Tuesday afternoon. "Big games. Just seeing guys like [Willie] obviously throughout those games, just the way he dominated the game, the tenacity those guys played with definitely gives you that old school vibe of football."

"You can always be more aggressive," Uche said describing what he took from the film study. "Like Rodney Harrison, (Richard) Seymour, how aggressive they are. They're just gangster. Like, they'll hit you in the mouth, get up, talk a little smack to you and come right back with it. So definitely can take those things away from their game."

This season, Uche is expected to have the chance to play with a similar kind of Patriots leader in Dont'a Hightower, the prospect of which was brought up to him on the video conference.

"If we're being transparent, I remember in the draft process a team would ask me kind of how I wanted to be used as a football player, and I just remember watching Dont'a Hightower all the time in college," Uche recalled. "I just think he's a phenomenal football player. Just to even share a locker room with him is truly an honor. God-willing, if we share the field together, then that will be another [honor]."

Another more recent Patriots legend that also has had an impact on Uche's offseason this year was Patrick Chung.

"[Patrick Chung] said something that stuck with me, which was 'learn til you die,'" Uche said. "The moment that you think that you know everything is the moment that you've lost. So I'm just trying to learn every day and get better every day."