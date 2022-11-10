Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Nov 10 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

Jonathan Jones Blocks Colts Punt, Brenden Schooler Recovers

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Nov 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

team-running-out-adler-wm (1)
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The term "analytics" might be the most polarizing word in all football amongst fans, pundits, and even NFL personnel as it's grown more popular across the league in recent years.

Many people chalk analytics up to nerds playing sports on a spreadsheet and scoff at the idea that NFL decision-makers could decide crucial in-game or player personnel decisions based on a math equation.

Analytics is a broad term that doesn't necessarily explain the differences between metrics becoming more common in football analysis these days. Most haters of "the math" take issue with predictive analytics or win probability models telling NFL head coaches that they should punt, go for it, or kick a field goal in certain situations.

However, there's another world in football statistics that I'll often use on Patriots.com: results-based statistics. Like total yards, points, or passer rating, there aren't any predictive qualities to these stats that are contrived by what happened, past tense, on the field.

The goal of these metrics is to provide more context into ranking player and team efficiency than traditional raw stats you'll see in a box score. For example, there's a significant difference between an offense gaining two rushing yards on third-and-ten and two yards on third-and-one. One run led directly to fourth down (and likely a punt or field goal), while the other moved the chains for a new set of downs.

We've all heard TV broadcasts for years cite that Team X is 10-0 when they rush for over 100 yards as a team. Well, duh, when NFL teams have a lead late in games, they're going to run the football to milk the clock, thus accumulating rushing yards. In the same vein, we all remember back in Week 7 when the Seahawks blew out the Chargers 37-23, but you lost in fantasy football because Austin Ekeler scored a garbage-time touchdown. Was that just me? Oh well.

Not taking away anything from Ekeler, but those garbage time yards and touchdowns when the game is already decided should not count the same as yards and touchdowns in a close game.

Furthermore, scoring points or moving the ball against a top defense should be weighted more positively than scoring against the 32nd-ranked defense in the NFL and vice versa. If the ultimate goal is to analyze teams with the most information possible, raw numbers aren't it.

That's where modern football statistics and metrics, such as Football Outsiders' Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) and expected points added (EPA), can help tell the whole story.

As you can find on Football Outsiders' website, "DVOA measures a team's efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent."

To go back to our examples, a traditional stat like yards per carry counts the two-yard run on third down the same. It's two yards, whether it's third-and-long or third-and-short. DVOA, on the other hand, accounts for the down and distance. It's also weighing the opponent, so if the Patriots rush for 200 yards against Buffalo's sixth-ranked run defense, it gives the Pats more credit than rushing for the same amount of yardage against Houston's last-place run defense.

Expected points added is similar by taking into account down and distance and field position to define how many points a player or play is worth to a team. Like DVOA, EPA uses a baseline average of how many yards are typically gained in a particular game situation to "measure how well a team performs relative to expectation."

Although they are slightly different, the idea behind them is the same, which is to provide context to each play based on the game situation to get a more accurate ranking of players and teams.

Just because these metrics are new and admittedly a bit nerdy doesn't mean they are bad. In fact, they're making us all smarter as football fans and analysts than the old-school stats.

Here are a few other metrics that we'll use here at Patriots.com with a quick explanation of each:

- Success rate:Like DVOA and EPA, success rate is calculating the result of a play based on down and distance. Typically, the thresholds are gaining 40% of needed yards on first down, 60% of needed yards on second down, or 100% of needed yards on third and fourth down (via Football Outsiders). This metric is a good way to calculate offensive or defensive efficiency on early downs (example: the Pats had an early-down success rate of just 37% against the Jets in Week 8. Due to their early-down struggles, New England lived in third-and-long with an average distance to go of 9.2 yards, leading to just a 31.6% third-down conversion rate).

- Completion Percentage Over Expected (CPOE):CPOE understands that not all completions by quarterbacks are created equal. The metric calculates the probability of a completed pass based on several factors such as field position, down, air yards, yards to go, pass location, and if the quarterback is under pressure. From there, we can separate the difficulty level for a completion in an NFL game (example: Mac Jones completes a five-yard check-down on first down versus a 15-yard crossing route on third-and-12).

- aDOT (Average Depth of Target): this one is pretty easy. It's the average air distance a pass travels divided by the number of pass attempts (example: Mac Jones did not push the ball downfield much against the Colts last week, with an aDOT of just 5.5 yards).

Related Content

news

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

The Patriots will do some self-scouting during their bye week.

news

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

12 rookies have contributed for the Patriots through the first nine games as a youth movement picks up steam in New England.

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

Patriots fans are wondering how to get their team on track during the bye and what lies ahead in the team's final eight games.

news

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

With the bye week upon us, it's time to take a look at some midseason award winners around the league.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

How do the Patriots get their offense back on track during the bye week?

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

The Patriots led by their defense and special teams cruised to a 26-3 win.

news

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Christian Barmore Inactive for Patriots vs. Colts on Sunday

Although the Patriots are down several key contributors, Kyle Dugger returns after a one-game absence.

news

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

How will the Patriots contain Jonathan Taylor and continue making progress on offense?

news

Analysis: Patriots Place OT Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves

The Pats made a series of roster moves on Saturday.

news

Analysis: How will the Patriots Offensive Line Look Without David Andrews and Marcus Cannon vs. Colts?

The Patriots will be down multiple starters on the offensive line vs. the Colts on Sunday.

news

Matthew Judon Doesn't Know What the 'Remedy or Ingredient' is To His Success, But it Sure is Working With the Patriots

Judon is currently tied for the league lead in sacks (8.5) through the first eight weeks of the season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/9

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays vs. Colts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots defense, special teams, Jonathan Jones' blocked punt, and more in their NFL Week 9 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Adrian Phillips 11/9: "It's a great chance for us to improve"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 11/9: "Everybody wants to improve as a player"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Hunter Henry 11/9: "We've got to come in focused"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/9: "I would say we've had a great two weeks, but there are things we can get better at"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Top 10 Patriots plays at midseason 2022 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots through the first 9 weeks of the 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising