Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

"He's curious about everything. I wanted to bring him out here to show him to the world and show him what daddy does," said Phillips.

Prior to 2021, Adrian Phillips' had a different perspective of what success was defined by in his life.

"I thought my biggest accomplishment was being in the NFL and making my dreams come true but my biggest accomplishment is being a father and being able to pave the way for him," said the Patriots' defensive back.

Adrian Phillips gives flowers to his wife Camille and son Dylan for lighting a new fire under him on the field that is never going to die.

"Family is home and when they are far away it makes the home feel empty. You want to see your wife, kids and dogs. So when they're here with you and able to see you every day and connect with them; it's that much better. It clears your mind for the next day being able to play with your kids and chill with your wife," said Phillips.