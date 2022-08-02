Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Official website of the New England Patriots

Adrian Phillips gives flowers to his wife Camille and son Dylan for lighting a new fire under him on the field that is never going to die. 

Aug 02, 2022 at 04:01 PM
tamara-brown-headshot-2021-use
Tamara Brown

Staff Writer

20220802_APHILLIPS.02

Ten months ago, Adrian Phillips' outlook on playing football changed when his son, Dylan Phillips was welcomed into the world.

Flash forward to the sixth day of 2022 Patriots Training Camp, Phillips addressed the media alongside his son Dylan who came dressed to impress in his daddy's jersey.

"It's a whole new outlook. I was always in it for my family and the name on my back but now that I have a literal mouth to feed it takes it to another level. It lets me know that I can never take a day off because I want to be able to set my son up for success and set our future children up for success," said Phillips.

The Patriots' defensive back, who is embarking on his eighth season in the National Football League, is experiencing his first training camp with his baby boy watching from the stands.

"He's curious about everything. I wanted to bring him out here to show him to the world and show him what daddy does," said Phillips.

Prior to 2021, Adrian Phillips' had a different perspective of what success was defined by in his life.

"I thought my biggest accomplishment was being in the NFL and making my dreams come true but my biggest accomplishment is being a father and being able to pave the way for him," said the Patriots' defensive back.

Adrian Phillips gives flowers to his wife Camille and son Dylan for lighting a new fire under him on the field that is never going to die.

"Family is home and when they are far away it makes the home feel empty. You want to see your wife, kids and dogs. So when they're here with you and able to see you every day and connect with them; it's that much better. It clears your mind for the next day being able to play with your kids and chill with your wife," said Phillips.

When you're watching Adrian Phillips this season and notice a new aura around him you can charge it to the unconditional love that is outpoured from his new chapter of fatherhood.

