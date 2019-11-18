After Further Review: Patriots defense takes over and finishes against Eagles

Fourth Quarter

-Nice catch by Jakobi Meyers on a third down early in the fourth. He was quiet in this game but got a couple chances like everyone did. Not sure what his trajectory is for the rest of the season but plays like this help his cause. It looked like he ran the wrong route a few plays later though.

-Michael busted off a 12-yard run from the Patriots 7-yard line, the kind of play that leaves you wondering why this can't be more consistent. It was one of the few times an outside zone was well-blocked.

-The Eagles made things tense with their second-to-last drive that went from their six all the way to the New England 26. But it wasn't like they suddenly solved the Patriots defense, the first play was a broken pocket 29-yard gain. Then a ticky-tacky defensive holding call on Stephon Gilmore got them out of a potential 3rd-and-10. They'd get one more big play, a nice throw by Wentz from a collapsing pocket to Agholor coming out of a bunch set that opened a window. But again, the Eagles had to claw for every yard they got.

-Gotta love the Pats bringing the house on the final fourth down play. Wentz had no choice but to launch it up into the end zone and it was far closer than you'd like. But that's what this defense does this year, attack and force you to make spectacular plays.