Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: MIAA State Football Championships Thu Dec 02 | 02:58 PM - 11:00 PM

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

After Further Review: Patriots defense takes over and finishes against Eagles

Nov 18, 2019 at 01:03 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20191118-AfterFurtherReview-PDC

First Quarter

-The Eagles got a 49-yard PI call on their first offensive play of the game but that was all they got on the first drive. The Patriots inserted Dietrich Wise at right defensive end in their 3-4 defense but he still looks miscast in a two-gapping role. It allows Adam Butler to shift to his usual interior pass rusher role. There isn't much room for error with the Pats four pure defensive linemen, Byron Cowart was inactive.

-The first two plays said a lot about the Patriots offense, first with Brandon Bolden at fullback and a screen pass to Sony Michel. Then a power package with Jermaine Eluemanor as a third tackle/tight end and Elandon Roberts at fullback. Right out of the gate they were throwing new twists out there and signalling that passing to the running backs would be part of the attack. They'd try another screen to Edelman on third down of the first possession, then another to White on third down of the second possession.

-The defining drive of the first half was an epic 16-play, 95-yard Eagles touchdown drive that saw just two third downs, the second of which came on the scoring play.Aside from a 2nd-and-goal incompletion the Eagles had success on every other play, with only a 21-yard screen pass to Dallas Goedert going more than 10 yards.

-Carson Wentz was locked in on this drive, getting the ball out quickly to the open receivers and the Patriots were hurt by some bad tackling and pressure that was just a step late. Chase Winovich got some run with the base defense but lost the edge on back-to-back plays. He's shown some flash as a pass rusher but there's still a ways to go for the rookie to go against the run.

Second Quarter

-N'Keal Harry's first career catch came out of 22 personnel with Harry the only receiver on the field. Brady threw it before he made his break and though it would've been nice to see a catch-and-run, just hanging on to the ball and getting a first down was a good start.

-The offensive line wasn't the glaring weakness on this drive as far as the TV copy goes, it just seemed like receivers were not getting open or at the very least Brady didn't feel comfortable pulling the trigger. Fletcher Cox gave Cannon and Mason all they could handle but the quick windows should've been there.

-Still, the offense got enough to produce a field goal. Of the 13 plays on the drive, only three produced successful yardage and there was also an 11-yard defensive pass interference. Eight were incompletions or no gain and one was a three-yard run. Up and down says it all.

-The Patriots defensive fortunes seemed to flip on a second-down sack by Elandon Roberts that finally broke the ice. It was a team defense play, with the cornerbacks taking away the quick route combination on the outside, forcing Wentz to reload, while Roberts defeated the running back block and finished the play.

-It was a disappointing end to a 44-yard drive to flame out at the four-yard-line. The Patriots went with three passing plays from 11 personnel, not even flirting with any power runs. After have two backs on the field for nearly half the snaps to this point it was a telling sequence.

Related Links

-The defense would again respond and give the offense a boost. Shelton was relentless with his pass rush, always a huge positive because big nose tackles in the Pats D can lack pocket push on early-down passes. John Simon peeled off, covering the running back and taking away the first read. It was the same kind of play as Roberts earlier sack and the second-straight defensive possession with a big play.

-Also a nice stop by the defense at the end of the first half, holding the Eagles to a punt as they got to the edge of field goal range. The coverage was really good on second down at the New England 44 but Adam Butler made the play, delaying his rush and letting Wentz scramble right into him. Wentz was the Eagles leading third-down rusher and had converted plenty of plays like this by tucking and running but the Pats were ready for it and it kept vital points off the board.

Third Quarter

-The first drive of the second half was the Patriots best by far of the game. It went 10 plays, 84 yards and featured seven successful plays and just three unsuccessful ones. An end around to Sanu got things started but it was Rex Burkhead's 30-yard screen pass after breaking a tackle in the backfield that took them into Eagles territory. Karras badly missed a block in space on the would-be tackler. It was the first successful screen since the first play of the game.

-This drive was another exhibit how the no huddle has been their most effective weapon this year, which shouldn't be surprising since it puts a lot on Brady. They can't use it all the time but it's at least one good tool in the toolbox.

-Facing a third-and-11 in the red zone the Pats busted out their second double pass of the game. It was a perfectly executed play by Brady, Edelman and Dorsett and would give the Pats all the points they'd need for the rest of the game. It's just telling what they have to resort to to produce their only touchdown of the game.

-Once the Pats took the 17-10 lead, the punt-fest began with the teams combining for 10-straight punts until the Eagles' last two drives of the game.

-There's plenty of piling on Marshall Newhouse but he's far from the only problem on the offensive line. They all continue to have their bad plays, looking disjointed in a way we're not used to seeing in November. Usually it's all far more coordinated by this point. Isaiah Wynn's athleticism will help but it won't be enough to turn a corner unless everyone plays better along with him.

-Matt LaCosse dodged a major bullet on the play where his forward progress was blown dead, preventing what could've been a game-changing fumble.

Fourth Quarter

-Nice catch by Jakobi Meyers on a third down early in the fourth. He was quiet in this game but got a couple chances like everyone did. Not sure what his trajectory is for the rest of the season but plays like this help his cause. It looked like he ran the wrong route a few plays later though.

-Michael busted off a 12-yard run from the Patriots 7-yard line, the kind of play that leaves you wondering why this can't be more consistent. It was one of the few times an outside zone was well-blocked.

-The Eagles made things tense with their second-to-last drive that went from their six all the way to the New England 26. But it wasn't like they suddenly solved the Patriots defense, the first play was a broken pocket 29-yard gain. Then a ticky-tacky defensive holding call on Stephon Gilmore got them out of a potential 3rd-and-10. They'd get one more big play, a nice throw by Wentz from a collapsing pocket to Agholor coming out of a bunch set that opened a window. But again, the Eagles had to claw for every yard they got.

-Gotta love the Pats bringing the house on the final fourth down play. Wentz had no choice but to launch it up into the end zone and it was far closer than you'd like. But that's what this defense does this year, attack and force you to make spectacular plays.

-Would've been much nicer to close it out on offense but three-straight runs from pure power personnel (two snaps of 23 personnel) gained nine yards, sticking around the usual three yards-per-carry. The offense was totally stagnant in the second half after the first drive, but not being able to get one first down to end the game for the defense might've been the most disappointing part of the performance.

Re-Watch the full game on NFL Game Pass

10 Takeaways

  1. Isaiah Wynn will not save the offense. He can help but there's work across the board to be done. Don'tmake Marshall Newhouse out to be the one bad apple.
  2. The strength of the defense is the secondary. Nothing against the defensive line and linebackers but when the defense is playing poorly it's because of the front seven. Even when teams complete passes ball carriers are quickly tackled by the sticky secondary.
  3. Not sure we learned anything about the Patriots run defense in this game without Jordan Howard, but that will change this weekend when they face Ezekial Elliot. Dallas has the talent to stress the defense but do they have the discipline?
  4. If Phillip Dorsett is out for any length of time after his head injury that happened on the touchdown, it will thrust N'Keal Harry into a sizable role. The plays he made were fine but it's going to take time for him to develop and he didn't exactly jump off the screen at any point.
  5. Ben Watson is starting to emerge with some key catches. At this point anything they get from non-Edelman/White players is a huge help. Hard to believe they cut him at one point this season.
  6. They really threw it all at the wall in this one but did anything stick? Continuing to get Harry and LaCosse snaps might be the only focus.
  7. The power experiments with Roberts and Bolden at fullback and Eluemanor as a blocking third tackle were ineffective. It feels like they're really missing their fullbacks.
  8. The focus on the screen game was apparent, they ran eight of them and had success on three of them, including the 30-yarder by Burkhead. Not sure they're feeling like it's another thing to hang their hat on despite their best efforts.
  9. The defense got back on track and they'll match up with any passing offense. It's the power running teams with depth at tight end that would appear to be the problems. That could be the Ravens, 49ers and, to some extent, the Chiefs.
  10. This is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating end of seasons with Tom Brady. His frustration in the postgame was clear. Can he turn this group into another deadly offense? We've never quite see it be this challenging this late in the season, at least he has a lot of pieces to work with.

Packages

Offense

  • 11 - 51 snaps
  • 21 - 8 snaps
  • 22 - 7 snaps
  • 23 - 2 snaps

Defense

  • 2-4-5 - 30 snaps
  • 1-4-6 - 26 snaps
  • 3-4 - 6 snaps
  • Prevent (3-8/2-9) - 5 snaps

Related Content

news

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Wrapping up the Patriots' 2020 season through the lens of the five moments that defined it.
news

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Breaking down the key five moments that defined the Patriots final victory of the 2020 season.
news

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Four areas where the Patriots fell short against the Bills in a 38-9 drubbing.
news

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Here are the five situations that defined the Patriots loss to the Dolphins.
news

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

The five plays and situations that defined the Patriots' lackluster loss to the Rams.
news

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

The Patriots continue to get increasing contributions from their younger players, as things really came together against the Chargers.
news

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Six plays that defined a script-flipping performance by the Patriots defense and special teams against the Cardinals.
news

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Five plays and themes that defined the Patriots disappointing loss in Houston.
news

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

Five plays that defined the Patriots exciting win over the Baltimore Ravens.
news

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Here are five plays that captured the spirit of the Patriots last-second win over the Jets.
news

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Five plays that defined the Patriots disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Breaking down the five plays that defined the Patriots ugly loss to the 49ers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon 12/2: "Josh Allen is becoming one of those franchise QB's we will see for a very long time"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 12/2: "Josh Allen is playing really good ball"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021.

Matthew Slater 12/2: "There's going to be some adversity when you play in a hostile environment"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021.

Matthew Judon shares what he would do with a bucket of slime 'NFL Slimetime'

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Nickelodeon NFL Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Dawson Knox, Buffalo's defensive line, and Greg Rousseau on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Robert Kraft surprised the Haley family with super bowl tickets. Their 14 year old daughter Katherine has brain cancer and is a patient at Mass General Brigham. Katherine stayed in a room at Christopher Haven during treatment. The family came to Gillette Stadium to thank Robert Kraft and give him a gift.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising