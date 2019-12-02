After Further Review: Patriots offense can't do it alone vs. Texans

First Quarter

-Since the return of Matt LaCosse, the Patriots offense has focused on use of trap and wham blocks, often pulling the tight ends and offensive linemen in the running game to help spring their running backs. It produced some success on the first drive of the game, opening up seams in the Houston defense. Still, the offense stalled out in the red zone, an all too common occurrence this season. The offense would not return to this tactic for the rest of the game, which was surprising.

-The rotation of personnel on offense continues to be staggering out of the gate, and though 11 personnel is still their go-to, we saw Elandon Roberts and Brandon Bolden as second backs in the backfield, and a steady rotation at tight end. Are they using this to figure out how the defense will play them? Or are they still searching for what will work? It would seem at this point in the season they're going to have to start narrowing in on what works and that's what they did in the second half to mixed results.

-The defense had a good start, forcing two punts, drawing a holding penalty and getting a third-down sack. They were mixing zone and man coverage, with an eye toward keeping Watson from tucking and running.

-On the offense's second drive they kept spinning the wheel, now with a focus on the spread offense including one snap with five receivers on the field. But it quickly came apart on the interception where N'Keal Harry was simply out-muscled for the ball. Harry's rounded inside cut provided him with no separation and even when he established his new direction he couldn't use his size to shield the ball. It's moments like this when you see how far a rookie receiver has to go and how the NFL game is one of technique and inches.