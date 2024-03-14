After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Henry was slated to hit free agency this offseason, and certainly would have been coveted by teams across the league. Over the last three seasons, he averaged 47 catches for 543 yards and six touchdowns for the Patriots. With only a few tight ends available in free agency, his market value held leverage.

New England didn't let it get that far. The team struck a deal with one of its most reliable veteran weapons amid all the differences coming to the offense.

Henry already was a team captain, but with a new head coach, new coordinators, and a new scheme, the challenge of being a leader to establish a new culture is one he is embracing.

"Obviously, last year wasn't what we wanted to be at all," Henry said. "Change needed to happen and I'm excited to be part of that change, hopefully for the better, and to lead those guys, hang out with them, build more camaraderie, and build a culture here that we can carry for years on end."

That starts from the top with head coach Jerod Mayo.