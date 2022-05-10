Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed May 11 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

The Patriots veteran receiver hopes to help the offense hit new heights in his second season with New England.

May 10, 2022 at 02:40 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211101_PDC_Agholor_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots will return all of their weaponry from 2021 and the group has already been getting a jump this offseason, with videos from workouts popping up as they continue to build chemistry outside of Foxborough. A year ago they were but a collection of new veteran free agents and a rookie quarterback, with lone holdout Jakobi Meyers as the only piece who had experience with the Patriots. Now, with a year under their belt, the group is back and looking to improve on a season that saw the offense finish ninth overall in DVOA.

Nelson Agholor could be one of the central pieces if the offense is to take the next step. A season after playing 642 snaps as an outside receiver and just 62 on the inside, the Patriots' acquisitions of DeVante Parker as well as rookie Tyquan Thornton could open up more options for Agholor, who recorded 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with New England. Spending the vast majority of the season lined up out wide was a departure for Agholor, who was more balanced in his one season with the Raiders, a breakout year that saw him tie his career-best with eight touchdowns while averaging 18.7 yards-per-catch, and was even more of a straight slot receiver during his first five years in the league with the Eagles.

In fact, his three most productive seasons in Philly came when he was playing primarily as a slot receiver. From 2017 to 2019 he played 68 percent of his snaps inside and produced 165 catches for 1,867 yards and 15 touchdowns. With two new potential field stretchers to play on the outside, Agholor could now have some flexibility to deliver a bigger and more diverse contribution in 2022.

"I think we have a wonderful opportunity because of the guys that we played with a year ago, we know each other, we know who the quarterback is," said Agholor, speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon. "I think we have a good opportunity to just take our communication level to another level."

Agholor welcomed the addition of Parker, who entered in the same NFL draft class, and Thornton, who Agholor already conceded was probably faster than him.

"Their ability will only allow me to get better by allowing me to compete with their ability. I think they're quality players that will help my game rise to a certain standard," said Agholor, adding that he's glad he has the versatility to play in the slot, something that increases his value to the team. "Being versatile and being able to play inside-outside gives you a lot of value and that's what every receiver wants to do and that's something I want to do."

The veteran receiver seemed to be enjoying his first full offseason with the Patriots. Aside from embracing the continuity with his teammates, being through a season means he knows what to expect and can ultimately just relax and play fast on Sundays.

"The best part about it is in Year Two in the Patriots system is when guys really get going and I feel comfortable and I'm excited to have my best season with the Patriots," said Agholor. "Now that I've gone through it it's like I see the picture clearer of what we're trying to do, how we work, what it takes in terms of communication, what it takes in terms of effort, focus, continuous positive energy every day to get better. Because there are going to be days that don't go your way but you have to have a positive energy and a certain level of focus so that you can grow each day.

"That's the blessing about it. I know what we do... we get after it, we grind, that's it. It's as easy as that."

Related Links

2021_headshots_recropped__0083_Agholor_Nelson_2021

Nelson Agholor

#15 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: USC

Related Content

news

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell brings needed outside cornerback experience to the Patriots.

news

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

New Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson will be in the mix as the team makes a significant transition at the position.

news

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

The Patriots players spoke with the media one final time and wrapped up the 2021 season expressing optimism for the future.

news

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

Damien Harris will cap off his excellent season with his first playoff action.

news

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

After an impressive rookie season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is preparing to put his best performance forward in the playoffs.

news

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

The Patriots defense had their hands full with Josh Allen last month, figuring out how to slow him down will key Sunday's playoff match.

news

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

The Patriots coach has seen football film study evolve from reels and projectors to a pliable computer tool of unlimited scope.

news

Notebook: Stevenson up for the 'everyday challenge'

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has quietly put together an excellent season and should play a key role in the playoffs.

news

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

The Patriots hit a grand slam both on and off the field when it comes to Kendrick Bourne's contributions.

news

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

As the Patriots and Dolphins prepare to meet in the regular season finale, it has a familiar feel for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

news

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Coming off a big back-on-track win over the Jaguars, the Patriots will close their season out against a tough divisional rival.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Patriots players get The Country Club warmed up for U.S. Open

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Nelson Agholor 5/10: "My goal is to make it a memorable season"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his video conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.2

Patriots Draft Throwback: James White

As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

James White's Police Ride-Along for Lights On! Program

Patriots running back and captain James White joined the New Bedford Police Department for an afternoon of distributing repair vouchers for local drivers who were pulled over for a broken headlight or taillight. White's ride-along was part of the Lights On! program, an initiative the Kraft Family helped launch last December and aims to improve the relationship between local law enforcement and the general public.

Terrance Mitchell 5/5: "I think every kid growing up in this era wanted to play for the Patriots"

Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Hear from Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones on their 2022 NFL Draft experience and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising