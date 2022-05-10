Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

"I think we have a wonderful opportunity because of the guys that we played with a year ago, we know each other, we know who the quarterback is," said Agholor, speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon. "I think we have a good opportunity to just take our communication level to another level."

Agholor welcomed the addition of Parker, who entered in the same NFL draft class, and Thornton, who Agholor already conceded was probably faster than him.

"Their ability will only allow me to get better by allowing me to compete with their ability. I think they're quality players that will help my game rise to a certain standard," said Agholor, adding that he's glad he has the versatility to play in the slot, something that increases his value to the team. "Being versatile and being able to play inside-outside gives you a lot of value and that's what every receiver wants to do and that's something I want to do."

The veteran receiver seemed to be enjoying his first full offseason with the Patriots. Aside from embracing the continuity with his teammates, being through a season means he knows what to expect and can ultimately just relax and play fast on Sundays.

"The best part about it is in Year Two in the Patriots system is when guys really get going and I feel comfortable and I'm excited to have my best season with the Patriots," said Agholor. "Now that I've gone through it it's like I see the picture clearer of what we're trying to do, how we work, what it takes in terms of communication, what it takes in terms of effort, focus, continuous positive energy every day to get better. Because there are going to be days that don't go your way but you have to have a positive energy and a certain level of focus so that you can grow each day.