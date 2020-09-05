Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Sep 05, 2020 at 06:15 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-devin-mccourty-eja

The Patriots got down to 53 players on Saturday afternoon by releasing 24 players, but it might be a short absence for many them as the team continues to compose their full roster through the weekend.

But this initial 53 is significant -- these are the players who can take advantage of the league's new Injured Reserve policy starting tomorrow and returning to the field in as little as three weeks. Expect some open roster spots, along with the 16 practice squad spots to be filled on Sunday, assuming they'll place at least a couple of the initial 53 on IR.

Here's five things that jump out about the kicker-less roster, for now!

1. Young Weapons

Cam Newton will be surrounded by a young supporting class of weapons with some key veterans sprinkled in and an experienced offensive line blocking for them. The ceiling of the Patriots offense will be determined by how well their young weapons at receiver, tight end and running back step up. Newton, Julian Edelman and James White won't be enough to do it alone, new faces must rise to the challenge and make impact plays.

2. New-look front seven

This is captain Ja'Whaun Bentley's defense now and he'll be in the middle of a new wave of linebackers and edge players that the Patriots are trying to groom. The known quantities are captain Lawrence Guy and John Simon, two tough, experienced defenders who will show up. But around them it's largely a cast of previous role players. The hope is that some of them emerge or, at worst, their complementary skillsets can be woven together over four downs.

The secondary should be good enough to buy them some time.

3. Know when to hold 'em

The Patriots kept all 10 of their offensive linemen, which, behind the veteran starters, now features depth of four first- and second-year draft picks. The team clearly valued their young players and made sure to protect all of them, a theme through the entire roster. A youth movement shouldn't be surprising given the circumstances of the last offseason and the Patriots roster is heavily invested in their homegrown veterans and draft picks.

The big exception is, of course, at the quarterback position.

4. No UDFAs

With no undrafted rookie making the initial roster, a long-running trend has come to an end. The undrafted rookies had a near-impossible task this summer to make the team with no chance to shine in the preseason. Still, this is unlikely to be the end of the 2020 UDFA class, as the practice squad remains a possibility for many of them. J.J. Taylor and Jeff Thomas both have some notable dynamics.

5. Kicker returner?

After cutting both their kickers, it's a pretty solid bet that either or both Justin Rohrwasser and Nick Folk will be back on the roster in some capacity in short order. Sixth-round draft pick Cassh Maluia is another player who had a solid camp and should be a favorite to return as well, as could any of the young receivers that they let go. Running back Lamar Miller is also a practice squad possibility with the new IR rules.

By Monday the roster should look vastly different, but it's a start. Still a ton of movement to come tomorrow.

Related Content

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls
news

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Plenty will change in the coming days, but for now we offer a look at the 53-man roster.
Patriots announce 2020 captains
news

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Four first-time team captains are included in the Patriots leaders for the 2020 season.
Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter
news

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

The Boston Globe reports that Cam Newton has been chosen as QB1 to start the 2020 season.
Analysis: Kicking competition a close call
news

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Who might have a leg up in the battle between veteran Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser?
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

This week's mailbag is looking at the roster and searching for some depth.
Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53
news

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

With a week to go before cuts it's time to make some tough decisions.
Depth Perception: Wide Receivers
news

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Which group of pass catchers will the Patriots settle on this season?
Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer
news

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

The media portion of training camp ended with Nick Folk continuing his strong work since arriving earlier in the week.
Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace
news

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Some extended scrimmaging highlighted Thursday's action but the defense continues to rule.
Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way
news

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Cam Newton and the offense continue to search for some consistency as training camp wears on.
Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up
news

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

The action is starting to pick up during training camp.

Latest News

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Release Three Players

Patriots Release Three Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Advertising