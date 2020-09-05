Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

2. New-look front seven

This is captain Ja'Whaun Bentley's defense now and he'll be in the middle of a new wave of linebackers and edge players that the Patriots are trying to groom. The known quantities are captain Lawrence Guy and John Simon, two tough, experienced defenders who will show up. But around them it's largely a cast of previous role players. The hope is that some of them emerge or, at worst, their complementary skillsets can be woven together over four downs.