Analysis: Numbers, questions remain in defensive backfield

In Gilmore's absence thus far, J.C. Jackson has been a conspicuous presence in New England's defensive backfield. Not that this is at all surprising, given that Jackson frequently plays opposite Gilmore during regular season games, which he's increasingly done since his undrafted rookie season in 2018. Jackson has been present for each of the first 12 training camp practices this year and has looked solid throughout.

Others who've been picking up the slack in Gilmore's stead include free agent signing Jalen Mills and reliable veteran Jonathan Jones. Mills, who has considerable experience as a safety from his years with his previous team (Philadelphia), seems to this point to be capable of holding down either spot if asked. Jones continues to look as speedy and effective covering receivers in the slot, as he's done since becoming a member of the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2016.

Beyond this trio, a logjam begins to form for what will likely be only a couple, perhaps a few, final spots on the cornerback roster.

Joejuan Williams and Michael Jackson, both of whom entered the NFL in 2019, are seeing a fair share of practice snaps, along with second-year player Myles Bryant, who joined the club as an undrafted rookie last season. Bryant surprised some of us last season by appearing in nine games and exhibiting a versatility to play both corner and safety, despite being a bit undersized for the latter spot. Justin Bethel, who's known primarily as a standout special teams contributor, as well as younger, developmental veterans Dee Virgin and D'Angelo Ross are being given opportunities to showcase themselves.

Of this six-member group, Jackson has had a bit of a rollercoaster summer, displaying play-making abilities at times, balanced out by being targeted and surrendering of a number of catches on other days. Williams and Bryant have perhaps been the steadiest performers, although it must be noted that Bethel, who also saw considerable time at cornerback last summer, has stood out in a positive way as well again.