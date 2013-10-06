Analysis: Patriots-Bengals

](/node/46631)...Rookie defensive tackle Chris Jones, rotating in the interior with fellow rookie registered his first sack as a Patriot late in the second quarter. The play helped hold the Bengals offense to just a field goal attempt.

...Continuing a recent trend, the first half transpired at a rapid pace, thanks to a focus on rushing the ball by both teams.

...What started as a washout with heavy, steady downpours all morning turned into a relatively pleasant afternoon in Cincinnati. Thankfully, the weather was not as much of a factor as had been forecast. The play of the two offenses, however, was lousy in the first half. The Bengals and Patriots punters were the first-half MVPs for their respective teams. The rains returned in the final minutes of the contest, and may have contributed to some of the dropped passes by Patriots receivers in those latter stages.

...Brady's indecision led to yet another Patriots punt on their first drive of the second half. Facing a 3rd-and-9, Brady had at least two receivers open, but held onto the ball, backed up in the pocket, and was eventually sacked. Very uncharacteristic of him. He was not himself most of the day, throwing passes too high, too low, or too far behind his receivers too often.

...The already-thin d-tackle spot took a big hit when veteran Tommy Kelly suffered a right knee injury at the start of the 4th quarter. He walked off under his own power, but received treatment on the sideline before returning a couple plays later. Major crisis apparently averted. The only other true d-tackles on the roster are rookies Chris Jones and Joe Vellano. However, the team later announced that Kelly's return to the game was "questionable."

...Really surprised the Patriots didn't challenge an Amendola catch midway through the fourth quarter that looked at first like a touchdown. Amendola made a tremendously athletic move to contort his body to snag a pass thrown behind him, then rolled into the end zone. A Bengals defender tapped him on the helmet, but it looked like Amendola might have gotten across the goal line beforehand.

...The Bengals took advantage of Kelly's absence late in the game by running directly into the middle of the New England defense, challenging the two rookies on the line. Cincy fumbled to give New England a chance late, though.

...Kevin Huber, the Bengals punter, may have saved the game with his 57-yard punt from deep in his own territory late in the 4th. It backed New England up to its own 35-yard line and put New England farther back than they'd hoped with time dwindling.