Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday's Game vs. Bears

Although it's clear that there's a plan for Collins to contribute this season, it's unclear whose snaps he'll dip into since the Patriots have discovered an identity defensively in recent weeks.

The most likely path on the field for the veteran is as a nickel-backer next to either Bentley or Wilson off the ball to give the Patriots a true two-linebacker look at the second level. We also wouldn't rule out Collins dipping into Tavai's edge snaps to bring more playmaking to that role.

There's the possibility that Collins is being elevated as a depth option in case of injury. But his play and history with the team suggest the coaching staff has a role in mind for the 33-year-old.

With Collins and G/DL Bill Murray as the two elevations from the practice squad this week, it also signals that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle, questionable) will be active on Monday night vs. the Bears.