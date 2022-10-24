Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Postgame Press Conferences Mon Oct 24 - 11:10 PM | Tue Oct 25 - 12:45 AM

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

Justin Fields has nowhere to throw, run or hide as Judon closes in for Pats sack

Mac Jones easily pinpoints Hunter Henry for 12-yard gain to close first quarter

Jack Jones diagnoses Bears' toss call perfectly for TFL

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable for Monday Night's Game vs. Bears

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns Recap, Bears Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday's Game vs. Bears

The veteran linebacker will make his season debut.

Oct 24, 2022 at 05:17 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

jamie-collins-practice-99-adler-wm

After signing with the Patriots practice squad in early October, an old friend is finally making his season debut on Monday night against the Bears.

The Patriots are elevating veteran linebacker Jamie Collins from the practice squad to make him eligible to play in Monday Night Football. Collins was signed to the practice squad on October 3, but this marks his first standard elevation of the season, as he remained on the practice squad in the last two games.

As for Collins's role on the game-day roster, New England's defense has found a rhythm over the last two weeks, and roles are being defined at linebacker. With thumper Ja'Whaun Bentley serving as an early-down off-ball linebacker and the more athletic Mack Wilson carving out a role in passing situations, the Pats have stabilized the inside linebacker spot after a rough start.

Furthermore, fourth-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai has established himself as a capable early-down edge-setter for the Patriots on the line of scrimmage opposite Matthew Judon.

In 2021, Collins split his time between playing in the box (182 snaps) and as an edge defender (131 snaps), where he was an effective playmaker coming downhill at the line of scrimmage.

Although it's clear that there's a plan for Collins to contribute this season, it's unclear whose snaps he'll dip into since the Patriots have discovered an identity defensively in recent weeks.

The most likely path on the field for the veteran is as a nickel-backer next to either Bentley or Wilson off the ball to give the Patriots a true two-linebacker look at the second level. We also wouldn't rule out Collins dipping into Tavai's edge snaps to bring more playmaking to that role.

There's the possibility that Collins is being elevated as a depth option in case of injury. But his play and history with the team suggest the coaching staff has a role in mind for the 33-year-old.

With Collins and G/DL Bill Murray as the two elevations from the practice squad this week, it also signals that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle, questionable) will be active on Monday night vs. the Bears.

Since the team did not elevate third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert, the presumption is that New England expects Jones to play and likely start after sitting out the last three games.

After sustaining a high-ankle sprain at the tail end of the Patriots loss to the Ravens in Week 3, Jones is expected to make his return against Chicago. Although it's mostly externally driven, there will be pressure on Mac to perform following rookie Bailey Zappe's impressive play during the Pats recent two-game winning streak with Jones on the mend.

As we've written all week, unofficial offensive play-caller Matt Patricia can help Jones find his stride in year two by keeping the offense QB-friendly compared to the first three weeks.

Continuing to call more play-action, keep extra blockers in pass protection when they dial up shot plays, and finding a middle ground between the air-it-out approach and the conservative style that Zappe was playing will hopefully strike a balance between explosive and secure.

Related Links

Clearly, the offense the Patriots were designing and calling in the first three weeks of the season was too volatile, leading to eight turnovers in the first three games of 2022. But the results weren't all bad, as Jones led the league in completions of 20-plus air yards in Weeks 1-3.

Still, the high number of turnovers was causing the Patriots to lose games, so being more calculated in how they take chances downfield by incorporating the Zappe script is vital.

With the Patriots expecting their starting quarterback back under center, New England will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET at Gillette Stadium.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially Active vs. Bears

The Patriots quarterback will return after missing the last three games.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 7 vs. Bears

New England enters the primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears as eight-point home favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

news

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

The Patriots will face former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the second-straight season.

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable for Monday Night's Game vs. Bears

The Patriots hope to have their starting QB back on Monday night.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3.

news

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

The Patriots quarterback could make his third career start on Monday night vs. the Bears.

news

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

After rostering a fullback for over two decades, the Patriots are moving in a different direction this season.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are wondering about the quarterback situation, personnel usage and the return of the throwback uniforms.

news

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe's strong play may give Bill Belichick a choice to make when Mac Jones is ready to return.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

The Patriots rookie quarterback's decision-making and processing speed impress once again.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

The Patriots cruised to a win in Cleveland to even their record at 3-3.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially Active vs. Bears

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bears

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday's Game vs. Bears

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Inside the Design: Nike shares inspiration for 2022 Patriots Air Force 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon ravages Bears' pass protection en route to second sack of Fields

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon ravages the Chicago Bears' pass protection en route to his second sack of Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Richard Seymour Halftime Ceremony

Watch as former Patriot Richard Seymour is honored at halftime for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Can't-Miss Play: Parker Mosses Bears DB to catch Zappe's 43-yard bomb

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker Mosses a Chicago Bears defensive back to catch Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's 43-yard bomb.

Rhamondre Stevenson wins the race to the edge for a Pats' TD

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson wins the race to the edge and the end zone for a Pats' touchdown.

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has his pass tipped by New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon into the clutches of Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant's clutches for an interception.

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on a 30-yard touchdown connection that electrifies the Patriot faithful.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising