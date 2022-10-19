10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Justin Fields

It's been tough sledding for Fields in his second season after being selected with the 11th-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Chicago has the fewest passing attempts and yards in the NFL and is 29th in points. Fields is completing just 54.8 percent of his passes and has four touchdowns to five interceptions. He's been more effective with his legs, logging 282 rushing yards on 54 attempts, good enough for a solid 5.4 yards per attempt. But if the Bears are to threaten the Patriots defense, they'll need to take to the air and find a way to attack New England's secondary. That likely means Fields will need to put together the best game of his season.

"He's accurate. He can throw on the run. He can throw in the pocket. He sees down the field as well as at other areas, in the intermediate, check-downs, screens and things like that. Which they're very good at. Especially with the two outstanding backs that they have," said Bill Belichick this week.

Montgomery/Herbert ground attack

For as toothless as the Bears passing attack looks (31st DVOA), the two-headed rushing attack led by David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert is potent, with both players off to strong starts. Herbert leads the way with 403 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, while Montgomery missed one game but still has 246 rushing yards to go with 113 receiving yards. Together with Fields they've posted the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, ranking 22nd in overall in DVOA. Any successful Patriots gameplan must include shutting down the Bears run as they did to Cleveland's last week. A return of Lawrence Guy would provide a boost while Christian Barmore's health bears monitoring. Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai should be heavily counted on to make plays against the run game, while Carl Davis and Davon Godchaux should continue to control the interior.

"This running game is right there with Cleveland," observed Belichick. "I mean they literally have about the same exact amount of yardage. I think [Khalil] Herbert is leading the league in yards per carry. They're very hard to tackle. They do a real good job with their running game and the play action game as well. A lot of explosive plays."

Mooney and Kmet top receiving weapons

Darnell Mooney (17/241) and tight end Cole Kmet (10/116) top the list of passing targets for Fields, while Dante Pettis is a downfield threat that averages 27.0 yards-per-reception and the only player on the roster with more than one receiving touchdown (two). Equanimeous St. Brown is another secondary target who has chipped in six catches and a touchdown. The Patriots should have the secondary pieces to match up with this collection of threats and make life difficult for Fields in the pocket.

Go right at Roquan Smith

There's little question who the best player on the Bears defense is, it's linebacker Roquan Smith who had previously requested a trade this preseason that never came to fruition. Despite that, Smith has been extremely productive with a team-leading 66 total tackles, an interception and 1.5 sacks. He's a mobile off-the-ball linebacker and the Patriots will have to get him blocked on their running plays. Smith's range can be a problem against wide zone runs, so the best plan of attack should be to go right at him with the size and power of the Pats' offensive line.

Special battle

Perhaps the Bears' biggest strength is their special teams unit which earned praise from Bill Belichick this week. Kick Cairo Santos has been perfect on his seven field goal attempts, including three from 50-plus yards, though he has had two extra-point misses. If the Patriots get into another field goal battle it could level the playing field. Overall, the Bears special teams units come in at eighth overall, despite ranking in the 20s in starting field position on both sides of the ball. With core player Cody Davis hitting injured reserve this week, the Patriots will need solid contributions from some new faces against the Bears to make up the difference without Davis.