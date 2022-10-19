Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Bill Belichick Press Conference Wed Oct 19 | 08:55 AM - 09:25 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Bill Belichick 10/17: "It's a marathon and we're in the first mile"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Patriots vs. Browns Highlights | NFL Week 6

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Winning games in this league is about having good players"

Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

Bailey Zappe 10/16: "We've definitely made some strides"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/16

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears.

Oct 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

wk7-16x9-broadcast-info

WEEK 7 · Mon 10/24 · 8:15 PM EDT

Bears

Chicago Bears

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

ESPN
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by ESPN and can be seen locally on NBC Boston Channel 10. Joe Buck will handle play-by-play duties with Troy Aikman as the color analysts. Lisa Salters will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Phil Dean and directed by Jimmy Platt.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

NFL SUNDAY TICKET

NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV offers unlimited streaming of live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. Live outside of New England? This is your best option to stream Patriots games.

GET NFLSundayTicket.TV

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

Monday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One Sports. Kevin Harlan will call the game with Kurt Warner providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 805 (CHI) | SiriusXM: 225 (NE), 226 (CHI)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

GAME PASS INTERNATION (OUTSIDE U.S.)

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Monday night from 6 PM - 8 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Patriots Place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the Practice Squad

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Patriots Broadcast Highest Rated and Most Viewed 1:00 PM Game of the Season

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots offense and defense in their week six win against the Cleveland Browns.

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Get an inside look at the Patriots 38-15 win against the Cleveland Browns on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Cameron Achord on Special Teams' performance against Cleveland 10/18: "We want to continue that going forward"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Joe Judge 10/18: "I'm very pleased with all of our quarterbacks"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Jerod Mayo 10/18: "Development continues to go on and on"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

Go inside the Patriotslocker room following their 38-15 week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising