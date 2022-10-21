Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

How will your expectations for the quarterback position differ if Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe get the start vs. Chicago, if at all?

If Mac plays, I'm looking for a playmaker, where the play of the quarterback becomes a threat in and of itself. If Zappe plays, I'm looking for more of what we've already seen: limit mistakes, sound decision making and poise. -FK

I don't expect much to change. Continue to run the ball and take some shots with play action, as has been the case most of the season regardless of quarterback. -PP

If Mac Jones is available, I'm hoping that he doesn't come in trying too hard to prove himself as the starter that he makes too many mistakes. Instead I hope the Patriots develop a gameplan that comfortably eases him back in to playing again especially after he's missed three games. If Bailey Zappe starts, I hope the Patriots pick up where they left off last week with the offense. Opening up the playbook a little more and taking off the training wheels. We saw more of Bailey Zappe's skillset last week versus the Browns than we did all training camp and I would hope to continue seeing that develop. -TB

Not much. If it's Mac as reported, I'd like to see the Patriots continue using the under play-action elements they found with Zappe. More blockers in the protection, draw the defense in, and let Mac attack downfield off play-action rather than the volatile spread stuff they were doing before. -EL