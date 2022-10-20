Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Here, the Colts are in cover three, and the Pats run Meyers and tight end Hunter Henry into the short zones. When Mac stares down the left side in his drop, it moves the linebacker in a hook zone out of the passing lane to Henry, and it's another first-down gain for the Patriots offense.

With teams continuing to aggressively play the Patriots rushing attack with Zappe as the starter, the rookie quarterback will need to continue making them pay as a passer. Using the Lions and Browns statistically poor run defenses as proof, the stats don't mean much with teams attacking the line of scrimmage to make the first-year QB beat them through the air.

For those reasons, we wouldn't put too much stock in the Bears ranking near the bottom of the league in rush defense DVOA (27th) as some huge mismatch until teams back off the line. The Bears haven't gotten exposed that badly with play-action, giving up a modest 7.7 yards per play-action attempt, but that could be big again this week against an aggressive zone defense.

Whether it's Jones or Zappe, the Patriots should have opportunities to make plays against the Bears defense by flooding and manipulating zone coverages in the passing game.

Key Matchups

1. Pats LT Trent Brown vs. Bears EDGE Robert Quinn

Another week, another Pro Bowl pass-rusher that the Patriots tackles need to deal with on Monday night. Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowler, is off to a slow start this season, with only one sack and 13 QB pressures in the first six games. But his cross-chop move is legendary, and he has excellent bend to turn the corner. Quinn almost exclusively rushes over the left tackle. However, with Isaiah Wynn's struggles, the Bears could flip him to hunt the matchup as the Browns did with Myles Garrett.

2. Pats CB Jonathan Jones vs. Bears WR Darnell Mooney

After sitting out last week due to an ankle injury, the Pats could really use Jones in this matchup. Mooney is a jitterbug route-runner with 4.38-speed who separates down the field with the best of them. He's an extremely tough guy to cover, but Mooney is also Fields's only legitimate outside threat. If Jones is a full go, expect him to shadow Mooney. If not, Belichick could mix up coverages on Mooney to take him out of the game. He'd be a tough one-on-one assignment for anyone other than Jones.

3. Pats QBs Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe vs. Bears S Eddie Jackson