Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 31, Bears 13
Mac Jones' expected return and a stingy defense keeps the momentum going.
Stephanie Bell, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Domonique Foxworth: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 24, Bears 14
It doesn't matter who starts at quarterback for the Patriots. The Bears' defense, from its run stopping to the pass rush, hasn't been good enough to make up for an extremely limited passing game. The Patriots have quietly seen excellent secondary play, despite losing J.C. Jackson, thanks to their versatile, safety-heavy packages. They tend to cook mediocre quarterbacks, and that's where Justin Fields is in his development.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 27, Bears 7
The Bears are coming off 10 days rest after playing last Thursday, while the Patriots are back home after beating the Browns. New England has made big strides on the defensive side of the ball. That will show up against a bad Bears offense that is limited in the passing game. On offense, Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones, whoever plays, will do enough in the passing game. The Pats will win big.
Jason La Canfora CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 23, Bears 13
The Bears just aren't good enough to compete with the Patriots.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 20, Bears 3
Justin Fields against a Bill Belichick-coached defense could be ugly for Chicago.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Bears 6
Whether it's Zappe or Jones the Patriots keep the momentum going.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Bears 6
The Patriots keep the win streak going, moving over .500 for the first time this year no matter who starts at quarterback. The Pats defense against the Chicago offense is a favorable matchup that should be enough to make the difference.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Pats 24, Bears 7
Although some first-half rust is expected for Mac Jones's anticipated return, the Patriots should coast on Monday night. The Pats defense has found its identity and there are many areas where they'll dominate, including turnover margin. Mac gets back in rhythm as the Patriots pull away in the second half.