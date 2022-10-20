Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
G Mike Onwenu - Ankle
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Hamstring
T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris - Hamstring
CHICAGO BEARS (2-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play