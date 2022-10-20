Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 20, 2022 at 04:01 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
G Mike Onwenu - Ankle
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Hamstring
T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

CHICAGO BEARS (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

