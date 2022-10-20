Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

WHAT'S COMING UP NEXT:

Fri Oct 21 - 12:00 AM | Mon Oct 24 - 05:55 PM replay Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Listen to replays of recent editions of Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook.

Mon Oct 24 | 05:55 PM - 08:00 PM live Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans' take heading into each game. You'll hear from opponent beat writers and get all the late-breaking news. Send your questions to be answered on air to [webradio@patriots.com](mailto:webradio@patriots.com) or call us at 508-298-0398 or toll free at 855-PATS-500.