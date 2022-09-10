Analysis: Patriots Elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, LB Harvey Langi From Practice Squad For Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.