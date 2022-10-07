Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 09 - 10:40 AM

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/7

Tales From the Tailgate: Maine Lobsterman Allan Stone

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

Belestrator: Previewing the Detroit Lions offense

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Photos: Pics From The Practice Field Week 5

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Adrian Phillips

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) Doubtful vs. Lions, Bailey Zappe Likely to Start

Despite practicing in a limited capacity this week, Jones is doubtful for Sunday's game vs. Detroit.

Oct 07, 2022 at 04:36 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

zappe-tb-pass-adler-wm
Photo by Eric Adler

Despite being a limited participant in all three practices this week, starting quarterback Mac Jones's (ankle) return to the lineup will likely need to wait at least another week.

Jones, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's loss to the Ravens in Week 3, is doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Lions. New England ruled out DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and rookie special-teamer DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion), while TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also doubtful, and six others are listed as questionable (Dugger - knee, McMillan - thumb, Meyers - knee, Mills - hamstring, Phillips - ribs, Wynn - hip).

With veteran backup Brian Hoyer now on injured reserve due to a concussion, the Patriots will probably turn to fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe at quarterback this week versus Detroit.

Although the Patriots lost in overtime to the Packers in Week 4, Zappe stepped in for an injured Hoyer and didn't look out of place inside a hostile environment at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback finished the game going 10-of-15 for 99 yards and a touchdown, showing solid poise and mostly throwing catchable passes when there were open receivers downfield.

"Last week, it was pretty encouraging. I know he was nervous, especially that's a hard place to play your first snap as a QB in Lambeau Field. That's tough. Credit to him for coming in poised. We went back and forth with Aaron Rodgers. I think that's a pretty good thing for him," Patriots left tackle Trent Brown said of Zappe on Friday.

Related Links

The positives for Zappe mainly came off under-center play-action while the Patriots had the running game rolling. The Western Kentucky product completed five of his six attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown off play-action in the game, including a 25-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver DeVante Parker that capped off a seven-play touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Detroit's defense enters this week ranked dead-last against the run in Football Outsiders' DVOA efficiency metric, so the Patriots will likely feature another run-heavy plan to take the pressure off Zappe in his first career start and open up easy throws with play-action.

However, as we saw in Green Bay, there will come a time when Zappe will need to make a play with his arm for the Patriots to win on Sunday, especially against the top-scoring offense in the NFL. When that time comes, Zappe will likely face heavy pressure from the blitz-happy Lions.

In the first month of the season, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn called more cover-zero, all-out blitzes than any team besides the Miami Dolphins. With a first-year quarterback under center, one would expect Glenn to make Zappe beat him under pressure.

After sitting in mostly clean pockets at Western Kentucky, Zappe struggled to stick with his reads and get the ball out of his hands on time. The Pats QB's average time to sack on three sacks was four seconds, and he went 0-for-3 with a fumble while under pressure last week, according to Pro Football Focus.

For the Patriots to avoid an upset at home this Sunday, they'll need their running game and defense to lead the way, but Zappe must make more plays from muddy pockets as well.

Along with clarity on the quarterback situation for Sunday, the Patriots also ruled out key run defender Lawrence Guy against the top-ranked rushing attack in yards per attempt in the Lions.

New England's run defense is now ranked 31st in the NFL in DVOA, one spot ahead of Detroit, after allowing 387 rushing yards over the last two weeks. The team brought veteran linebacker Jamie Collins back on the practice squad this week, and there's a chance Collins will be promoted to the game-day roster to provide reinforcements at the second level. But the Pats defense also missed Guy's sturdy presence to take on double teams and plug gaps as a 3-4 defensive end.

The primary concern for the Patriots is the C Gap, the gap between the play-side tackle and tight end off the tackle's outside shoulder. The Pats are allowing 6.5 yards per rush on plays off the left tackle's outside hip, which ranks 27th in the NFL. The Packers and Ravens attacked the edges, but Baltimore really exposed that weakness with counter schemes.

Detroit is a heavy gap scheme offense whose go-to run-blocking scheme is long trap plays with a similar point of attack as those big runs by the Ravens. Typically, the Pats would play Guy on the strong side of the formation over the tackle (four-technique) or shaded outside the tackle (five-technique). Instead, they're getting by with Christian Barmore and Deatrich Wise.

The Patriots also haven't gotten the contributions they had hoped for from the linebacker level. McMillan, who has been dealing with a thumb injury, only played on special teams last week, while newcomer Mack Wilson was benched for Jahlani Tavai in the loss to Green Bay. Wilson has struggled to find the football over the previous two weeks, and that combination of things led to the team bringing back Collins.

The Patriots will need to shore up their run defense against arguably the best rushing attack in football without one of their best run defenders in Guy, a big challenge indeed.

After sitting out Friday's practice and missing last week's game, CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) is officially questionable. Rookie Jack Jones could have another opportunity to flash his playmaking skills as he did a week ago with a pick-six and a forced fumble and recovery vs. the Packers.

And lastly, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), who sat out the last two games, is also listed as questionable but continues to be in good spirits. Meyers hopes to play on Sunday.

For the Lions, top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) practiced on Friday and is questionable. Detroit ruled out starting running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle), but their running game hasn't skipped a beat with backup Jamaal Williams as the primary ball carrier in their last two games.

The Patriots and the Lions will kick off at 1:00 pm ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 5 vs. Lions

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

The Lions top-ranked offense features an old-school focus on the running game.

news

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

The Patriots rookie quarterback is in line to start against the Lions this week.

news

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots players give insight on their cultural heritage in support of the league wide initiative to help grow the NFL international fanbase.

news

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

The Patriots pass defense is making life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

news

NFL Notes: Time for more than moral victories

The Patriots showed tremendous heart and fought through adversity in Green Bay, but the end result was another loss.

news

Report: Patriots Bringing Back Linebacker Jamie Collins

Collins will return to New England for a seventh season with the Patriots.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

The Patriots came up just short in a 27-24 overtime loss in Green Bay.

news

Inactives Analysis: Kyle Dugger Returns to Patriots Lineup vs. Packers

The Patriots battle the Packers down several key players on Sunday, but get one back in the defensive secondary.

news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Jakobi Meyers to Out, Elevate Marcus Cannon for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

Meyers (knee) will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday.

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

The Patriots will turn to veteran backup Brian Hoyer against the Packers this week.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Bentley excited for physical battle vs. Lions

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) Doubtful vs. Lions, Bailey Zappe Likely to Start

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/7

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 5 vs. Lions

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-On-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with David Andrews, and they talk about the team's plans moving further into this season. Andrews also talks about what's to come as the team faces the Lions at home this Sunday.

Kyle Dugger 10/7: "We know what we have to clean up"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Hunter Henry 10/7: "We are really going to have to play with our eyes up"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Trent Brown 10/7: "Trusting in my ability to make it happen for the team"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 10/7: "I'm excited about the opportunity"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Tales From the Tailgate: Maine Lobsterman Allan Stone

In the series premiere of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to a Maine Lobsterman who pairs his livelihood with his passion for the Patriots.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising