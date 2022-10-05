11 to Watch: Patriots look for throwback win vs. Lions

The Two-Headed RB Monster

The Patriots own the top-ranked rushing offense in DVOA while ranking 10th in rushing yards and 13th in rushing yards-per-attempt. Last week they found a nice balance between Harris and Stevenson, with Stevenson emerging as the third-down back Now, they'll face the 32nd-ranked run defense in DVOA that is also 30th in yards and 32nd in rushing touchdowns allowed. If ever there was a time for an old school ground game domination this could be the game. Perhaps the two biggest keys of the game will be to control the game with the two backs. Keep Detroit's offense off the field, keep the pressure of third-and-long off of Zappe and get a much-needed win.

Pats WRs take flight?

The struggles of the Lions defense have been well mentioned by this point, but will the Patriots receivers have the same kind of success that other opponents have had against them? Obviously, the quarterback will play a big part in it. Zappe had some success finding DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne last week and there should be even more opportunities this week. A potential return for Jakobi Meyers would provide a reliable boost inside. With Mac Jones continuing to show up at practice, he can't be entirely ruled out either, but at what level of health? As tempting as it must be to attack the Lions defense, there are big questions as to how exactly the Patriots can go about it.

Jamie Collins returns

Jame Collins returned for another stint with the Patriots as the team continues to call on the uber-athletic linebacker in times of need. The team used Collins mostly on passing downs last season and he showed he still can still run and make the kind of eye-popping plays like the interception he made against the Carolina Panthers. Bill Belichick mentioned during his Wednesday press conference that Collins was still recovering from offseason surgery, but his athleticism is always a welcome addition and it wouldn't be surprising to see him heavily involved as soon as he's healthy.

Hunter Henry

With reports that tight end Jonnu Smith is expected to miss some time with an ankle sprain, it puts a bigger focus on the Patriots' sole remaining active roster player at the position, Hunter Henry. Henry had 50 catches and nine touchdowns last season but hasn't produced the same output early on in 2022 with just five catches and no touchdowns. But Henry is certainly better than those numbers and it seems like just a matter of time before he has a big game. He might've been open on the final third down overtime play against the Packers, as Henry still seems to have some untapped potential for the offense this year. Detroit and their 24th-ranked tight end coverage defense could be just what Henry needs to get going.

Pats Pass Defense