Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
DETROIT LIONS (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Chris Board - Knee
C Evan Brown - Ankle
WR Quintez Cephus - Foot
WR DJ Chark - Ankle
DL John Cominsky - Wrist
TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip
C Frank Ragnow - Foot
WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle
RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring
T Taylor Decker - Knee
G Jonah Jackson - Finger
T Matt Nelson - Calf
K Austin Seibert - Right Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play