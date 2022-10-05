Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Oct 05 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Packers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Patriots at Packers Highlights | NFL Week 4

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/2

Bill Belichick 10/2: "In the end, Rodgers was just too good"

Bailey Zappe 10/2: "I feel like we played well as a team"

Matthew Judon 10/2: "The only good comes with a W"

Photos: Patriots at Packers Week 4

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 05, 2022 at 05:22 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Related Links

DETROIT LIONS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Chris Board - Knee
C Evan Brown - Ankle
WR Quintez Cephus - Foot
WR DJ Chark - Ankle
DL John Cominsky - Wrist
TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip
C Frank Ragnow - Foot
WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle
RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring
T Taylor Decker - Knee
G Jonah Jackson - Finger
T Matt Nelson - Calf
K Austin Seibert - Right Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-7) and the Buffalo Bills (11-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

11 to Watch: Patriots look for throwback win vs. Lions

Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the Practice Squad

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise on Detroit offensive line 10/5: "There is a lot of size and strength"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/5: "I want that winning feeling on Sunday"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his locker room interview on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

David Andrews on Detroit 10/5: "They are a team that likes to blitz a lot"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media from Gillette Stadium Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

The New England Patriots will wear their new red throwback jerseys for the first time at Gillette Stadium during the Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising