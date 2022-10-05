Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The Lions come to Foxborough with the worst defense in football, and that includes their run defense. The Lions allow 165.5 yards per game (30th in the league) and 5.6 yards per carry which ranks dead last. The personnel up front isn't awful with veteran Michael Brockers inside and highly touted rookie Aidan Hutchinson manning one of the ends. Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez are active as well, but Detroit simply has been powerless to stop the run thus far this season. That was true in Week 4 when Seattle's Rashaad Penny racked up 151 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries in the Seahawks 48-45 win in Detroit. Big plays have been a huge problem for the Lions, as Penny had touchdown runs of 41 and 36 yards. Meanwhile the Patriots have consistently been able to grind out chunks of yardage with both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. That tandem was excellent in Green Bay on Sunday, combining for 152 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Given the uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Patriots, expect Bill Belichick to continue to pound away at a Detroit front seven that hasn't provided much resistance thus far, especially considering the solid work being done by his offensive line in that department.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

This matchup is tricky to predict with the identity of the Patriots quarterback unknown. Mac Jones was unable to practice last week due to a reported high ankle sprain. His progress will be monitored throughout the week. Brian Hoyer left the Packers game with a head injury, leaving his status up in the air as well. Bailey Zappe took the reins and was able to move the team for a couple of second-half touchdown drives, and he will get his first start if Jones and Hoyer are unavailable. Still, even with so much uncertainty, the Lions secondary has been shredded by all comers this season. Detroit ranks 30th in the league, allowing 279.3 passing yards per game and dead last with 444.8 total yards per game. Whether it's Jones, Hoyer or Zappe, there will be opportunities to make plays in the passing game. Amari Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah are the starting corners with Kerby Joseph and DeShone Elliott manning the safety spots. Joseph replaced the injured Tracy Walker, leaving an already porous secondary even more vulnerable. And that group doesn't get much help from a pass rush that has only seven sacks this season. If Zappe gets the start, the Patriots should be able to pick their spots off play action and find some easy throws for the rookie against a secondary that has just one pick in four games all season.

When the Lions run - Edge: Lions

Adding to the Lions troubles are some significant injuries on offense. Impressive running back De'Andre Swift missed the Seahawks game with a shoulder injury and his status for the Patriots game is unknown. He averaged over 8 yards per carry in the first three weeks. Jamaal Williams is no slouch, averaging 4.5 yards on 62 carries with a team-best six touchdowns. The Lions have been able to run the ball effectively with either player, but Swift is far more dynamic. That could spell trouble against a Patriots front that has struggled badly to stop the run each of the last two weeks. Aaron Jones in particular was a problem in Green Bay, averaging 7 yards per carry in route to a 110-yard day. His style is closer to Swift's while Williams more resembles the power brought by the Packers A.J. Dillon, who added 73 yards on 17 attempts. Detroit has shown balance in most games and even without Swift will try to establish Williams to prevent the Patriots from honing in on Jared Goff. Lawrence Guy missed the Packers game with a shoulder injury and his absence was noticed. He did not practice last week so he's iffy for Sunday. Christian Barmore will need to fill the void inside along with Carl Davis and Deatrich Wise. That group, in addition to the linebackers, needs to be more stout against the run to make the Lions more one-dimensional.

When the Lions pass - Edge: Lions

More injury problems for the Lions have impacted their passing game with wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark both missing the Seahawks game. Still, Goff was able to shred Seattle with four touchdown passes while racking up 45 points. He did so thanks to some quality work from Josh Reynolds and a career afternoon from T.J. Hockenson. The tight end exploded with eight catches for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns, allowing Detroit to stay in the game. Tight ends have been an occasional problem for the Patriots. Baltimore's Mark Andrews gave the Patriots trouble two weeks ago, and although Robert Tonyan only had two catches for the Packers one went for a 20-yard touchdown. St. Brown is one of the most productive pass catchers in football with 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns in only three games. His ankle injury will be monitored throughout the week, and if he returns the Patriots secondary will have its hands full. Belichick has enjoyed some success against Goff in the past, most notably in Super Bowl LIII, but he has matured with experience and is enjoying a solid season with 11 touchdowns against just three picks to lead the high-flying Lions attack. Rookie Jack Jones filled in for the injured Jalen Mills and caused two turnovers in Green Bay, likely earning more playing time even if Mills' balky hamstring is healed. Given the Lions early-season production, this should be a fun matchup to watch.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots