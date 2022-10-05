Official website of the New England Patriots

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

The red throwback jerseys are making their long-awaited comeback against Detroit, so the entire brand has gone vintage ahead of Week 5.

Oct 05, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Takeover PDC
David Silverman

Gillette Stadium has gone vintage this week.

By popular demand, the red throwback jerseys are back in the New England Patriots' closet -- making their season debut Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Fans have longed for their return, but there was a concerted effort within the organization to work with the NFL and update the one-helmet rule in order to make it happen.

With the beloved red jerseys and Pat Patriot logo back, it's only right that the entire brand embraces the old look, so expect to take a step back into the past if you'll be at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

The announcement was first made with an epic video -- complete with a cameo by the original DeLorean from the movie "Back to the Future" -- but that's not all.

As of Wednesday morning, New England's entire social media and web presence was decked out with Pat Patriot logos and other graphics reminiscent of the 1980s.

As far as the stadium itself, Patriots sponsorship partner Socios stepped in to help gauge what fans want to see when they show up for game day.

An online forum presented three designs each for the Field Wrap, which runs the entire length of the bowl lining the field, the field flags, which lead the team out of the tunnel, the rally towels, which will be given out to all fans in attendance, and the door to the players' locker room.

NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who wore the red jerseys back in his playing days, will open the door for the team as they run out into the field, preceded by an opening video with shots of the uniform for the in-game presentation.

Those excited for throwback weekend don't have to wait until Sunday to celebrate, though.

The New England Patriots street team will make an appearance Friday at the Free Play Arcade in Providence, Rhode Island from 7 to 9 p.m. to allow fans to meet Pat Patriot, the Patriots Cheerleaders, and have a chance to win tickets and autographed items. Learn more about the Throwback Fan Rally here.

