Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

The Patriots don't need any reminders that they're off to their second-straight 1-3 start to a season but that's the beauty of their continual short-term focus, ignoring the noise and not wasting time worrying about factors outside their control, but instead just focusing on making the most of their day's preparation.

Sure, the team needs a win this week just like they do any other week, but the slow start won't change their outlook.

"For us, it's about going out there and playing good football, going out there trying to get a win," said Devin McCourty from the podium on Wednesday afternoon. "1-3, we want that winning feeling on Sunday, we haven't had it but one time this year. I think that's been the focus and I think that's a good thing."

"W's are very important, I think every week we look for a win, like I said in the past if we were zero and anything or undefeated, we want to win the next game," said Deatrich Wise, who will face a tall task against a stout Detroit offensive line that boasts three first-rounders. "Lot of size and strength, that's what the Detroit Lions are, they're very big and very strong."

The Lions have the same record and boast some outstanding offensive statistics but also some defensive ones they'll surely be looking to improve on. Bill Belichick laid out some of the more dangerous elements from Detroit during his press availability on Wednesday.

"This is an interesting team to look at," said Belichick. "We haven't seen them in several years here. It's a very talented team. They are explosive, aggressive, and they really play that way consistently. Special teams is a real strength of the team."

Perhaps most dangerous is a two-headed rushing attack that has the second-most touchdowns in the league.

"They have a good scheme with a good, balanced attack," continued Belichick. "They set it up so that if you're stopping one thing, you can't stop the complimentary play that goes with it, whether it's a complimentary run or complimentary pass. They execute well. Their backs are good. They make a lot of yards on their own."