Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

In a 45-point performance against the Seahawks last week, the Lions put Seattle's cover-three zones in conflict by flooding the deep zones with vertical concepts.

After allowing 388 rushing yards over the last two weeks, the Patriots defense is 31st in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric this season. New England brought in reinforcements by bringing back old friend Jamie Collins, suggesting that linebacker play is an area of concern.

Knowing the Lions downhill rushing attack will shred two-high safety structures, expect the Patriots to play with an extra defender in the box to load up against the run. Furthermore, seeing the Lions create big plays off play-action against zone coverage could lead to another man coverage-heavy plan, especially if top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) can't play.

The Patriots run defense needs a big turnaround as it faces another formidable test, with the Lions visiting Gillette Stadium this week.

Patriots Offense vs. Lions Defense

Although starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is "pushing" to start this weekend, the more likely scenario is that rookie Bailey Zappe gets the nod.

Top backup Brian Hoyer remains in concussion protocol, so it'll probably be Zappe with practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert as the backup.

With that said, the Lions defense plays an aggressive brand of football under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and over-aggressiveness is why Detroit is ranked dead-last in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric (24th vs. pass, 32nd vs. run).

After playing for Bill Belichick in the 1990s, Glenn's coaching roots are with Saints head coach Dennis Allen. The Lions play over 40 percent of their passing snaps in man coverage, and dial-up cover zero at a league-high rate (20 plays). By today's standards, a man-blitz defense.

"Very aggressive team. A lot of pressure. It's probably as much or in the ballpark as Miami. From a percentage standpoint, they bring a lot of people. Secondary players, linebackers, and things like that," Belichick told reporters on Wednesday.

Last week, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith exposed the Lions blitz schemes in a 48-point offensive explosion where Smith was 7-of-10 for 85 yards and a touchdown against the blitz. However, many of Smith's big plays came by throwing deep passes against all-out pressure.

With a rookie quarterback under center, the Patriots might want to go a more conservative route. Obviously, the Pats have a favorable matchup with their top-ranked rush offense against Detroit's last-place run defense that they'll try to use to their advantage. But, as we saw last week, eventually, Zappe will need to make a play or two with his arm to get a win.