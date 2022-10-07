Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 09 - 10:40 AM

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

Belestrator: Previewing the Detroit Lions offense

Tales From the Tailgate: Maine Lobsterman Allen Stone

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Photos: Patriots Practice in Throwback Helmets Oct. 6

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Adrian Phillips

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

The Lions top-ranked offense features an old-school focus on the running game.

Oct 07, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30).
AP Photo by Andy Clayton-King
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30).

The Patriots rocking their red throwback jerseys for their Week 5 matchup against the Lions isn't the only old-school element about Sunday's game.

Although it could just be an opening month mirage, scoring is at a five-year low across the NFL (21.9 PPG), and the Detroit Lions somehow lead the league in scoring. Yes, the Jared Goff-led Lions have more total points than Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and all the star quarterbacks who were supposedly taking over the league. The biggest question is how?

Based on current trends, scoring is down because passing efficiency is also trending downward. With NFL defenses built both schematically and personnel-wise to limit the passing game, the Shanahan and spread systems are being slowed by an uptick in two-deep safety coverages and the Fangio-style system (cover-two, quarters, cover-six).

With things geared toward defending the pass, some offenses are pivoting to running the ball. If you play out of lighter boxes with lighter personnel, we will run it down your throats. As a result, rushing effectiveness is also up league-wide through four weeks.

Running the football is back in style like Pat Patriot, and this week's matchup is very fittingly pitting two of the best rush offenses that the NFL has to offer in the Lions and Patriots.

By turning back the clock, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and assistant head coach Duce Staley are orchestrating a throwback offense that's bullying defenses on the ground.

Table inside Article
STATLIONS RUSH OFFENSE, THIS SEASON (RANK)
YARDS PER ATTEMPT5.9 (1ST)
EPA PER RUSH+0.098 (2ND)
DVOA12.5% (4TH)

The Lions are leading the league in yards per rush attempt (5.9), are second in expected points added per rush (+0.098), and are third in yards before contact (279), meaning an offensive line with three first-round picks is making huge rushing lanes for running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

As for the Patriots, they're third in expected points added per rush (+0.095), and their 51 percent rushing success rate is the best mark in the NFL. Plus, Detroit and New England rank fourth and tenth in early-down rushing frequency (excludes the final two minutes of each half).

Both teams go about running the football effectively in slightly different ways. The Lions are an under-center, downhill, gap-scheme bully. Detroit is under-center at the third-highest rate (48.9%) and is second in yards per play from under-center this season (6.6).

"They do a number of things well. They use an extra offensive lineman probably as much as any team in the league. Their backs are good. They run a lot of gap schemes. They marry up the runs and play-actions well. So, if we stop the run, it's hard to stop the play-action. They do a good job at marrying those together. They do a good job at hitting across the board the width of the running game. Outside, there are a lot of off-tackles plays. Inside, there are cut-back plays. Things like that. They have a good scheme with a good, balanced attack," head coach Bill Belichick told Patriots.com this week.

The Lions most frequent run-blocking scheme is either trap or long trap plays. In a trap scheme, the offensive line lets a defensive lineman through unblocked initially to either double-team or climb to the second level. From there, a puller comes across the formation to block that unblocked defender from the side angle and kick them out at the point of attack.

Related Links

Here is a perfect example of why the Lions have been so successful on the ground this season. The Seahawks are in a two-high safety shell with only six defenders in the box. Detroit runs a long trap scheme where the right side double-teams on the line of scrimmage, and tight end T.J. Hockenson lets the defensive end through to climb to the linebacker. Left guard Dan Skipper executes the trap block on the unblocked end, and Williams houses it from 51 yards out.

With the running game setting up the pass in Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff has the fourth-best passer rating (119.1) and a five-to-one touchdown to interception ratio off play-action.

In a 45-point performance against the Seahawks last week, the Lions put Seattle's cover-three zones in conflict by flooding the deep zones with vertical concepts.

After allowing 388 rushing yards over the last two weeks, the Patriots defense is 31st in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric this season. New England brought in reinforcements by bringing back old friend Jamie Collins, suggesting that linebacker play is an area of concern.

Knowing the Lions downhill rushing attack will shred two-high safety structures, expect the Patriots to play with an extra defender in the box to load up against the run. Furthermore, seeing the Lions create big plays off play-action against zone coverage could lead to another man coverage-heavy plan, especially if top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) can't play.

The Patriots run defense needs a big turnaround as it faces another formidable test, with the Lions visiting Gillette Stadium this week.

Patriots Offense vs. Lions Defense

Although starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is "pushing" to start this weekend, the more likely scenario is that rookie Bailey Zappe gets the nod.

Top backup Brian Hoyer remains in concussion protocol, so it'll probably be Zappe with practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert as the backup.

With that said, the Lions defense plays an aggressive brand of football under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and over-aggressiveness is why Detroit is ranked dead-last in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric (24th vs. pass, 32nd vs. run).

After playing for Bill Belichick in the 1990s, Glenn's coaching roots are with Saints head coach Dennis Allen. The Lions play over 40 percent of their passing snaps in man coverage, and dial-up cover zero at a league-high rate (20 plays). By today's standards, a man-blitz defense.

"Very aggressive team. A lot of pressure. It's probably as much or in the ballpark as Miami. From a percentage standpoint, they bring a lot of people. Secondary players, linebackers, and things like that," Belichick told reporters on Wednesday.

Last week, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith exposed the Lions blitz schemes in a 48-point offensive explosion where Smith was 7-of-10 for 85 yards and a touchdown against the blitz. However, many of Smith's big plays came by throwing deep passes against all-out pressure.

With a rookie quarterback under center, the Patriots might want to go a more conservative route. Obviously, the Pats have a favorable matchup with their top-ranked rush offense against Detroit's last-place run defense that they'll try to use to their advantage. But, as we saw last week, eventually, Zappe will need to make a play or two with his arm to get a win.

Due to their overaggressive nature, Seattle made easy completions through play-action, and Smith's numbers off play-action were superb: 13-of-17, 139 yards, and two touchdowns.

Since the Lions like to bring pressure and are easily manipulated, the Seahawks moved the pocket with bootleg play-action rather than traditional drop-back play-action. Moving the pocket made it easier to keep Smith clean if Detroit did blitz and presented the quarterback with easy throws in the flats on "slide" routes where the misdirection and receivers do most of the work. It sounds like a good way to help out a rookie QB in his first career start.

Although play-action was successful for Seattle, they were even more efficient by spreading out the Lions defense and operating their passing game from the shotgun.

Expecting man-blitz schemes on third down, the Seahawks got easy conversions by running pick plays and involving their running backs out of the backfield against man schemes. Like with play-action, these rub routes were easy throws for the quarterback.

If the Patriots find themselves in a situation where Zappe needs to make a play, the Lions will test the rookie's ability to handle pressure, which was an issue for him in Green Bay.

New England needs to calm Zappe down when he feels the rush closing the pocket and giving him clean looks off play-action and man coverage beaters are ways to help.

Key Matchups

1. Pats S Kyle Dugger vs. Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson is quickly becoming one of the league's elite tight ends. He has good vertical burst to run the seam, impressive deception and shiftiness in his routes, and is a plus-run blocker. One Patriots defender compared his receiving skills to Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Depending on Amon-Ra St. Brown's status, it wouldn't surprise us to see Belichick draw up bracket coverage/double-teams on Hockenson in critical situations (third down).

2. Pats DT Davon Godchaux vs. Lions C Frank Ragnow

For the Pats defense to successfully slow down Detroit's rushing attack, the matchup in the middle needs to go New England's way. With a gap-heavy scheme comes interior double-teams, so Godchaux and company better absorb those blocks without much movement, or it'll be a long day. Ragnow is a terrific player with above-average athleticism and nastiness.

Second-year right tackle Penei Sewell is also among the best players at his position despite being just 21 years old. Sewell's explosiveness out of his stance to generate power and favorable angles in his pass sets is next level.

3. Pats RT Isaiah Wynn vs. Lions DE Aiden Hutchinson

This is less about being super impressed with Hutchinson and more about Wynn. The second overall pick has been fine, with 14 QB pressures and his three sacks coming in one game. He gets free a lot as an unblocked rusher, and they're weaponizing Hutchinson by moving him around some. But he mainly rushes over the right tackle. The clock is ticking for Wynn to turn this around, or Marcus Cannon will take his spot in short order.

Related Content

news

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

The Patriots are feeling better about themselves coming off last week's win in Pittsburgh, but now Bill Belichick's defense will face its toughest test at quarterback.

news

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

A lot has changed since the last time the Patriots played the Steelers.

news

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

The regular-season opener brings an interesting level of uncertainty each season.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Physical Pats face tough test

The Patriots running game will be a key factor in Super Bowl LIII.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Surging Patriots head to K.C.

The red-hot Patriots look to keep their momentum in a showdown with the Chiefs for the AFC title.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Tough, tight battle on tap

The Patriots and Chargers have a lot of similarities as they prepare to meet in Sunday's divisional round in Foxborough.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Pats focused on the bye

The Patriots are treating Sunday's visit from the Jets like a playoff game.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Pats look to bounce back against Bills

Return to Foxborough should provide the edge for the Patriots.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Brady, Belichick give Pats the edge

The Patriots mastery over Pittsburgh gives New England a leg up in key late-season matchup.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Pats looking to beat the heat

The Patriots head to Miami looking to put their past struggles behind them.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Vikings defense will test Pats

Minnesota's talent on both sides of the ball will give the Patriots plenty to prepare for.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players React to Throwback Jerseys and Logo

Patriots players David Andrews, Matthew Judon, Damien Harris and more address the media on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Belestrator: Previewing the Detroit Lions offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down TJ Hockenson, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and more on this episode of theBelestrator.

Tales From the Tailgate: Maine Lobsterman Allen Stone

In the series premiere of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to a Maine Lobsterman who pairs his livelihood with his passion for the Patriots.

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Deatrich Wise on Detroit offensive line 10/5: "There is a lot of size and strength"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising