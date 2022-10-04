After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

But before Rodgers got rolling, the Patriots pass defense made one more impact play. New England is in man coverage across the board with another five-man rush (Adrian Phillips has the running back but gets into a help position when the back stays in the protection). Rodgers thinks he has the leverage advantage on a deep out to Allen Lazard. However, third-round pick Jack Jones uses an excellent "T" step to break on the football in a flash and step in front of Lazard for a pick-six.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said it best when he pointed to the team needing to "do things better in critical situations." New England's defense must improve against the run (29th), on third down (27th), in the red zone (21st), and at the end of games, as we saw in overtime last week.

Still, you come away from Sunday's loss and the first four weeks of the season feeling good about their ability to defend the pass. And in today's NFL, that'll keep you in most games.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit thoughts from Pats-Packers After Furth Review:

1. Patriots Offense Blossoming Into an Elite Rushing Attack in First Month

The other thing trending in the Patriots favor is that their rush offense is among the league leaders in most statistical categories. New England leads the NFL in rushing success rate (51%) and Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and is third in expected points added per rush.