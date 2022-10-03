Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Q: Why did it take so long for the Patriots to unleash Marcus Jones [as a returner]? - @Bruin238

My read on the team easing Jones in as a returner is that the rookie was adjusting to a few things in terms of handling the football. Rather than throwing him out there before he was ready, they allowed Jones to work through it in practice. As I understand it, one of those things was adjusting to the flight path of the football off the punters' foot and the velocity in which the ball drops compared to the college game. In college, there are a lot of rugby-style line drives rather than punts with serious hang time, so the trajectory and how quickly the ball comes down are different. Based on what we saw last week, Jones has made the adjustment. The third-round pick should be the primary kick and punt returner the rest of the way.

Q: Did we jump the gun so to speak not having a fullback on our roster to help execute different looks in the gap scheme? - @jscancoach

It's hard to argue that the Patriots miss a fullback when they're the top-ranked rushing offense in both Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and success rate. Obviously, what they're doing is working, and they're primarily an inside zone and duo system at the moment. At some point, we'll dive deeper into this, but running back Rhamondre Stevenson has spoken openly about his preference for running without a fullback since it gives him more freedom to read the defense and pick the best path forward (instead of always following the fullback). Plus, it lightens the box with more spread-style formations rather than heavy personnel groupings. In recent weeks, they also began using tight end motion wrinkles to add on lead blockers that mimic how they'd use a fullback. Personally, I like where they're heading without a fullback.

Q: Is the best Pats CB trio Jack Jones and Jalen Mills on the outside and Jon Jones in the slot, moving Myles Bryant to the bench? - @PatPatriot1